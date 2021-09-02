PS Plus Games For September Announced By Sony: Hitman 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds & More

Quick links:
Image: PlatStation Twitter
Sony has officially announced the new set of games being added to the PS Plus subscription playlist. The makers usually release a total of 3 games including one for the next-generation console. Sony recently made an announcement about the PS Plus free games for September and confirmed the release of Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds for the gamers. All these games will be added to the PS Store by September 7. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to learn more about these new games. Here is all the information available about the new games releasing in September for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. Read more.