PS Plus Games For September Announced By Sony: Hitman 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds & More

Sony has officially announced the new set of games being added to the PS Plus subscription playlist. The makers usually release a total of 3 games including one for the next-generation console. Sony recently made an announcement about the PS Plus free games for September and confirmed the release of Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds for the gamers. All these games will be added to the PS Store by September 7. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to learn more about these new games. Here is all the information available about the new games releasing in September for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. Read more.

PS Plus free games for September

Overcooked! All You Can Eat: This is one of the most popular cooking simulation games developed by Ghost Town which was released back in 2016. The main concept of the game included operating the chefs in kitchens snd get through various obstacles and hazards to be able to prepare meals for customers under a time limit. Developers had released the game for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2016 and later released a Nintendo Switch version in 2017. The game received a great response from the community and was later nominated for four awards at the 13th British Academy Games Awards.

Hitman 2: This is one of the most popular stealth video games developed by IO Interactive and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game features a single-player story that revolves around the genetically engineered assassin, Agent 47. The main mission of the players is to take down the mysterious "Shadow Client" and his allies. The game received positive reviews from the players as well as the critics considering it to be an improvement over its predecessor.