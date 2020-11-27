PS4 Plus December Free Games: Here All The Game Available For Free This Month

PS Plus free games for December have been announced by Sony on its official blog post. The PlayStation Plus members will be given an opportunity to get their hands on some of the exciting games from multiple franchises for December, which will be kicking off on the first day itself, around mid-day. Players need to know that they must have an active PS Plus pass in order to access the free games in the month of December. The official blog post revealed all the PS4 Plus December free games. Check out an excerpt from it below -

PS4 Plus December free games

Multiplayer franchise Worms rips up the turn-based rulebook in favour of real-time, 32-player cross-platform combat as Worms Rumble debuts on PS4 and PS5 as a PlayStation Plus title! Joining Team17’s invertebrate invasion on Tuesday, December 1 is the open-world adventure of Just Cause 4 and a unique spin on the 3v3 shooter in the form of Rocket Arena. All games will be available to play on Tuesday, December 1 until Monday January 4.

Worms Rumble is the first game that will be making its way to PS Plus this month. Players need to know that these additions in the PS Plus pass are not just limited to PS4 but also the latest PS5. The Worms Rumble game allows players to customise their worm and take part in seasonal events including deathmatch and battle royale, with worms.

The second game making an entry in the PS Plus pass is Just Cause 4 which is an open-world action game. Players will be going against 'Black Hand' which is a private military organisation, specializing in technological combat advances. Players will also have to suffer through extreme weather conditions in the game. The third and final game to make its way tot he PS Plus Pass is the Rocket Arena game which is a 3V3 shooter where players will never have a dull moment. The colourful and explosive 3V3 shooter allows players to compete to score goals in Rocketball game and also control multiple zones in the Mega rocket. The PS Plus December games will be available till January 4, 2020.

