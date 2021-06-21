PS5 Beta Programme Is Finally Announced By Sony: Here's All We Know So Far

PS5 has become one of the leading gaming consoles all around the globe available in two variants - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and PS5 Digital Edition. And, Sony has been responsibly releasing some really cool software updates in the past. While the gaming community appreciates the new update coming time and again, some are quite excited as Sony announces the PS5 beta programme ahead of the 'major' system update. If you have been wondering about the same, then in this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details around the PS5 beta programme.

Sony is going to open PS5 beta programme soon

Sony has finally announced the upcoming PS5 beta programme which will introduce users to try the upcoming features. The Beta programme will is practically going to be about a huge future update which players will be most delighted to have. However, according to a report by Engadget, only PS5 owners in the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, Germany and France will be able to signup for this programme for now.

Eligibility for the users is quite simple, you need to be above the age of 18 to take part. Once you are selected, you will receive an email from Sony Interactive Entertainment with complete information on how to download the beta firmware. Users will also be automatically added to the pool of future potential beta participants. Meaning, you would not have to go through the same registration process again.

Nevertheless, you should know how the beta procedures work. Sometimes, users ignore a fact that there is a chance of running into bugs with the firmware. Users can restore your console to the release version before the end of the beta programme. As of now, this is all we know so far, and Sony will reveal more details about the features that selected users for the beta testers will get to try in the coming weeks. One such expected feature is said to be M.2 SSD storage expansion slot. This is the first time that Sony is running a beta programme for the PS5 console.

IMAGE: PLAYSTATION TWITTER