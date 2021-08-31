PS5 new model weighs 300 grams less due to smaller heat sink, but what about performance?

A couple of days ago, a newer version of PlayStation 5 was spotted in the Australian market. The newer PS5 was reported to come with a new base with a redesigned screw. Additionally, it weighed about 300 grams less than the original PlayStation 5 gaming console. While the reason for the reduction in weight was not known back then, a YouTube video from Austin Evans has explained the reason for PS5's weight loss. Keep reading to know more about Sony PS5 new model and the changes in it which caused the reduction in weight.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition new model comes with a smaller heat sink

A teardown video from the YouTube channel of Austin Evans has revealed that the PS5 new model is 300 grams lighter than the original model because of a smaller heat sink. According to Evans, the heat sink in the new PS5 Digital Edition model is considerably smaller than that in the original model and accounts for the entire weight reduction of 300 grams or 0.6 pounds. Though it is not clear why Sony has removed the larger heat sink so early after the launch of PS5, it makes the PS5 lighter. However, Evans also mentions that the PS5 with smaller heat sinks can run hotter.

The smaller heat sink makes the console less heavy

Evans found out that the rear exhaust temperatures were about 3 to 5 degrees higher than the original PS 5. Previously, Sony used a heat sink with an air pipe and airflow, creating a vapour chamber-like effect. However, the hard copper plate and aluminium heat dissipation fins took up a lot of space inside the console and made it heavy. The smaller heat sinks could indicate Sony willingness to reduce the size of its modern gaming console, as the PS5 is quite large.

Is there any effect on the PS5 Digital Edition performance?

On the other hand, a smaller heat sink in the new PlayStation 5 models will remove heat from the central graphic processing unit at a slower rate. This would in turn lead to a rise in temperature inside the cabinet which will have a negative impact on its performance. Evans in his video says that "I don't think there's any argument that this is a worse console, at least for thermals and for cooling. As far as I am concerned, I'd rather have a launch PS5."

What is a heatsink?

A heat sink is a crucial component of a device that runs on electricity and heats up during the process. Essentially, heat sinks facilitate the flow of heat away from the source. While doing so, it maintains the efficiency of the electronic device, keeping the device in the range of optimal operational temperature. Heat sinks are widely used in devices that some with conductors (processors) or mechanically moving parts.

(IMAGE: AUSTIN EVANS/THE VERGE)