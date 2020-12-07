PS5 Restock For December: Where Can You Buy The Next Generation Consoles?

PS5 released has certainly blown up the gaming community. The players have been waiting for the new PS5 restock for a long time now. Before this, Sony had sent out a bunch of PS 5 consoles to stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon for the Black Friday sale. Those consoles got sold out in no time and thus the next PS5 restock might just blow up these stores with gamers again. Read more to know about PS5 restock.

PS5 restock for December 2020

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

The makers have not yet released any new PS5 restock for now but they are certainly planning for one. They had shared a Tweet and thanked gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch their biggest console launch ever. They have confirmed that the demand for PS5 is unprecedented, and have thus confirmed that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year. They asked the gamers to please stay in touch with their local retailers for any new about PS5 restocks. Apart from this, the makers have not yet released anything about the consoles. Players are trying to figure out if they can get their hands on the next-gen consoles. So we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about any PS5 restocks.

Walmart PS5: Currently out of stock. Last, restock done for the Black Friday sale.

Target PS5: Currently out of stock. Last, restock done during the initial release.

Best Buy PS5: Currently out of stock. They have confirmed that no PS5 restock will be done during the holidays.

More about PS5

The PS5 was released on November 12 for U.S, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. Currently, the makers have not announced any official price of the PS5 in India. Thus waiting for it to be launched can be the best possible outcome that can be drawn currently. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games that are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.

Exclusives:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

From third-party publishers and developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

