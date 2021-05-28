PSN Games June 2021: Here More About Star Wars, Virtua Fighter And More Games

Quick links:
PS players get a set of new games through their PS Plus membership. These free PSN games get renewed every month. So the players have recently been asking about PSN games June 2021. Luckily, the makers have already announced their free PSN games for this June. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into the free PSN games June 2021.
The Playstation Network has managed to keep a number of their players satisfied with the monthly free games that have been launched continuously. These PS Plus games will be given to all the PS Plus owners for no additional cost at all. For June 2021, the makers have released Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and Star Wars: Squadrons. Apart from this, the deal also brings in a new PS5 plus game as well and Operation: Tango is the game that is going to be released. All of this information can also be accessed by reading a blog uploaded on their official website about PS Plus free games for June 2021. Here is what the blog says:
Cooperative futuristic espionage, remastered martial arts mayhem and dogfights in a galaxy far, far away await you thanks to the PlayStation Plus game lineup for June. New titles Operation: Tango and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown make their PlayStation debut, while Star Wars: Squadrons gives you the chance to pilot iconic starcraft like the X-wing and TIE fighter. All three games will be available to play for PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, June 1. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.