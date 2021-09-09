Psychic Spectacular Pokemon Go: Event guide, new pokemons, field research & more

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular will feature Psychic-type Pokemons. Psychic Spectacular Pokemon Go is an annual event and is scheduled from September 8, 2021, from 10:00, AM local time to September 13, 2021, at 08:00 PM local time. The event is being held in the Season of Mischief in Pokemon Go. The new Pokemons that will make their debut in the game during the Psychic Spectacular event include Inkay and Malamar.

Players are excited to catch Psychic Spectacular new pokemon. As mentioned earlier, the two Pokemons that will be making their debut in Pokemon Go are Inkay and Malamar. Other Pokemons that will spawn at a higher rate include Abra, Dowzee, Slowpoke, Natu, Wobbuffet, Baltoy, and Woobat. Players might encounter the shiny forms of these Pokemon as well. The Pokemons that will spawn at faster rates without a shiny form include Gothita, Solosis, Elgyem and Inkay.

Psychic Spectacular field research tasks

Step 1

Catch ten Psychic type Pokémon for 500 XP

Transfer ten Pokémon for ten PokéBalls

Spin a PokéStop or Gym for 500 Stardust

Rewards: 500 XP, 10 Razz Berries and an Abra encounter

Step 2

Power up Pokémon five times for ten Ultra Balls

Catch 20 Pokémon for five Pinap Berries

Make five Great Throws for a Fast TM

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls and a Ralts encounter

Step 3

Hatch an Egg for a Bronzor* encounter

Evolve two Psychic-type Pokémon for a Solosis encounter

Earn a Candy with your Buddy Pokémon for 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: 500 XP, 5 Revives and a Girafarig encounter

Step 4

Send 5 Gifts to a friends - 1 Charge TM

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Xatu encounter

Battle in Go Battle League 2 times - Meditite encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 1 Incense and a Starmie encounter

Step 5

Battle in a Raid - 5 Hyper Potions

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws - Baltoy encounter

Use an Incense - 1 Lure Module

Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and an Inkay encounter

Psychic Spectacular raid guide

The raids that will appear during the Psychic Spectacular event are: