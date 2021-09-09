Psychic Spectacular Pokemon Go: Event guide, new pokemons, field research & more

Quick links:
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular will feature Psychic-type Pokemons. Psychic Spectacular Pokemon Go is an annual event and is scheduled from September 8, 2021, from 10:00, AM local time to September 13, 2021, at 08:00 PM local time. The event is being held in the Season of Mischief in Pokemon Go. The new Pokemons that will make their debut in the game during the Psychic Spectacular event include Inkay and Malamar.
Players are excited to catch Psychic Spectacular new pokemon. As mentioned earlier, the two Pokemons that will be making their debut in Pokemon Go are Inkay and Malamar. Other Pokemons that will spawn at a higher rate include Abra, Dowzee, Slowpoke, Natu, Wobbuffet, Baltoy, and Woobat. Players might encounter the shiny forms of these Pokemon as well. The Pokemons that will spawn at faster rates without a shiny form include Gothita, Solosis, Elgyem and Inkay.
Rewards: 500 XP, 10 Razz Berries and an Abra encounter
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls and a Ralts encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 5 Revives and a Girafarig encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 1 Incense and a Starmie encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and an Inkay encounter
The raids that will appear during the Psychic Spectacular event are: