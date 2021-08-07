PUBG Collaborates With K-pop Group BLACKPINK; Check Out In-game Items, Trailer Here

Popular mobile battle royale game PUBG Battlegrounds is getting a K-pop makeover. South Korean developer KRAFTON announced that PUBG was partnering with K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to release a new line of character customizations and in-game tasks. The new line of customizations includes new parachute skin, a new airdrop design, new emotes, and many more. Along with this, fans of the girl group would also be able to listen to their latest sensation 'Lovesick Girls' in the game.

PUBG x Blackpink collaboration

According to the official announcement on the Twitter page of PUBG Battlegrounds, for acquiring the in-game customizations, players will have to participate in special in-game event missions to earn points to acquire the PUBG x Blackpink items. The events would be held between August 8- September 7 where players can acquire as many as 37 customizations including a level three helmet and contraband coupons. Moreover, each of the band members-- Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa-- will have their own cosmetic bundles with themed hair, an outfit, a nameplate, helmet, weapon and emote.

Announcing the official collaboration of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and @BLACKPINK! Jump into the game and check out the changes made to celebrate!



Disclaimer: Please note that the faces included in the video are not part of the BLACKPINK Collaboration Bundles in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. pic.twitter.com/Bj1ew8zj4S — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) August 5, 2021

The new changes have been introduced as a part of the PUBG 13.1 Update which is currently live in the game. “We cannot express our thanks enough for all the great feedback and player comments regarding the release of Taego with Update 12.2. Thanks to your constructive feedback, we’re making lots of changes and improvements to Taego; let’s jump into it!” KRAFTON said in a statement.

Check out the PUBG x Blackpink trailer here

About Blackpink

YG Entertainment had announced the 5th Anniversary project for Blackpink’s debut anniversary as a 4+1 Project. The girl group debut in August 2016 and has been one of the most popular K-Pop groups ever since. After their debut, Blackpink rose to fame with hits like Boombayah, As if it's your last, Whistle, etc. The group released their first studio album titled The Album in 2020. The album featured 8 tracks, including Ice Cream which is a collaboration track with pop singer Selena Gomez. They also collaborated with Cardi B for the track Bet You Wanna from the same album. The quartet has also collaborated with Lady Gaga's for the track Sour Candy from the latter's album Chromatica. Two of the Blackpink members, Jennie and Rose have already made their solo debut with songs like Solo and On The Ground, respectively.