PUBG: Krafton To Give Away Battlegrounds Plus For Free; Check Special Rewards

Developers of the popular battle royale game Pubg: Battlegrounds. Krafton recently announced that it will offer the game on a free-to-play basis from January 2022. As the game will be available for free, Krafton will introduce an upgrade called the Battlegrounds Plus. It would be like a premium pass to play the game, where players will get exclusive rewards and other benefits. While the announcement was made during The Game Awards 2021, it concerned a lot of players who had recently purchased the game. However, Krafton has come up with a way to compensate all those players. Keep reading to know more.

In a public statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Krafton, CH Kim says "as PUBG: Battlegrounds pioneered the battle royale genre and has grown into a globally influential game IP, this is the perfect time to transition to F2P and welcome new players to the game." While charging for the basic features in the game might not fetch the developers a decent revenue, keeping the basic features for free and charging for the premium content would drive in more players. Pubg for PC has been a paid video game until now and is available in India for Rs. 999.

Krafton will provide a free Battlegrounds Plus account to players who have recently purchased the game

As mentioned on the official Pubg Battlegrounds website, players who have purchased the video game before it becomes free-to-play will automatically get the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade, along with various rewards. To quote the game, players who own the game will get 'Pubg - Special Commemorative Pack'. The Battlegrounds Plus upgrade will be given to all eligible accounts once the game becomes free-to-play and players can check the reward on their first login after the transition takes place.

Pubg - Special Commemorative pack rewards for players who own the game

Battlegrounds plus upgrade Survival Mastery XP +100% boost Career – Medal tab Ranked Mode Creating Custom Matches Captain’s Camo Hat Captain’s Camo Mask Captain’s Camo Gloves Bonus 1300 G-COIN

Costume skin set Battle-hardened Legacy Corset Battle-hardened Legacy Jacket Battle-hardened Legacy Gloves Battle-hardened Legacy Pants Battle-hardened Legacy Boots

Shackle and Shanks Legacy - Pan

Nameplate - Battle-gardened Legacy

Image: Pubg: Battlegrounds