PUBG Lite Shutting Down: Complete Termination Schedule For The Game

PUBG Lite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games of all time. The makers have recently updated their fans about the current situation of the game and its future. To help out our viewers, we have managed to gather some information about PUBG Lite shutting down right here. Read more to know about PUBG Lite shutting down.

PUBG Lite shutting down

The makers of PUBG Lite have confirmed that they will be shutting down their game. This was confirmed after they released a blog post on their official website. The post says, “We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC).” Apart from this we have also managed to gather some information about the termination schedule for PUBG Lite.

MAR 30th, 2021 (UTC)

lite.pubg.com webpage will be closed

New downloads will no longer be available

APR 29th, 2021 05:00 (UTC)

End of service

MAY 29th, 2021 (UTC)

Player Support for LITE will no longer be available

More about PUBG

Currently, there have been no official announcements made about the PUBG Mobile India release date. But a new job opening for Krafton Inc might suggest that they will be releasing the game again in India. It is not shocking to see the game being launched there again as India managed to gather a huge number of players for the makers of these games. LiveMint has reported that the makers of PUBG Mobile have listed a new investment strategy analyst job profile that could hint at the return of the game back to the Indian servers. The role says that the profile will help the makers to analyse mergers and acquisitions and take care of investment opportunities in India. Apart from that, there are no official announcements made by Krafton Inc.

Apart from this, the makers have also been working on releasing a new PUBG Game. The users can now download PUBG New State beta version on the official website of the game. The file's size of the game is somewhere around 606 MB. This much space should already be available on your device to download the game. The players must also enable the ‘Install from unknown source' option on their devices. But there have been no official announcements about the game being launched in India. Not even the Indian government has released any official statement about the same.

Promo Image Source: PUBG Mobile Lite Twitter