PUBG Lite To Shut Down Globally On April 29, Developers Release Statement

PUBG Lite on Thursday took to their official Twitter handle to announce that they are closing down globally on April 29. PUBG Lite is a low-end version of the battle royale game PUBG.

Developers Krafton on their official website wrote, "We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG Lite is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC). We would like to convey our sincerest apology as well as our deepest appreciation to everyone. We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us and please look forward to our future endeavours." READ | Is PUBG Mobile India Approved by government? Know more about the popular BR game

PUBG LITE aimed to deliver the core PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS experience while balancing lower hardware requirements. PUBG LITE was a standalone product from the core PUBG game and had its own dedicated development team that created exclusive content and quality of life features for PUBGLITE players. The Indian government banned both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite on September 2, 2020, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and defence of the nation.

"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," it said.



It said the IT Ministry had received complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data to servers outside India.



"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)