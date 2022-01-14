PUBG Maker Krafton Files Lawsuit Against Garena Over Duplicating Battlegrounds' Features

The maker of Player Unknown Battlegrounds, Krafton has recently filed a lawsuit against Free Fire and Free Fire Max developer, Garena. Further, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple and the creator of the Android ecosystem Google are also mentioned in the lawsuit. While Krafton has accused Garena of duplicating the look, feel and overall gameplay of its popular video game PUBG, it has accused Apple App Store and Google Play Store of distributing these games on the App Store and Play Store.

In the lawsuit, Krafton says that Garena has copied several aspects of PUBG, including the structure and feel of the game and the copyrighted airdrop feature. Krafton mentions that "Free Fire and Free Fire Max extensively copy numerous aspects of Battlegrounds, both individually and in combination, including Battlegrounds’ copyrighted unique game-opening “airdrop” feature, the game structure and play, the combination and selection of weapons, armour, and unique objects, locations, and the overall choice of colour schemes, materials, and textures."

Krafton includes Google and Apple in the lawsuit against Garena

Krafton has also dragged Google and Apple to the court. Both the companies are distributing Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max through their app stores and earning commission from the in-game sales. The allegation by Krafton states that while Garena has earned hundreds of millions of dollars from sales of the in-game items, both Google and Apple have also "earned a substantial amount of revenue from their distribution of Free Fire." According to a report by The Verge, Free Fire earned $1.1 billion by in-app transactions in the year 2021, which is 48% higher than the amount earned in 2020. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile made $2.9 billion in 2021, which is only 7% up from the previous year's figures.

Additionally, Krafton has also accused YouTube, a content sharing platform by Google of not removing videos of Garena Free Fire. The PUBG developer asserts that it asked YouTube to remove the posts that "include elements that blatantly infringe Battlegrounds and, separately, the infringing feature-length film." Since YouTube is owned by Google, both companies earn money when content is watched by people on the platform, and in this case, it is the content that has been created by streamers and video creators around Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max. While both Google and Apple have not responded to the allegations, Garena's parent company Sea told The Verge that "Krafton's claims are groundless."