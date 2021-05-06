PUBG Makes Comeback In India As 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'; Krafton Unveils New Logo

It is official. The wait is over as one of the world's most popular games PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is back in India with an all-new name and a revamped look. Releasing a statement, South Korean video game developer Krafton shared that PUBG, renamed as Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launching on mobile devices in India very soon donning a special esports eco-system and exclusive in-game events only for Indian users.

“Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices,” said Krafton in a press release.

“Krafton will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later,” said the company.

Is PUBG back in India?

The exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile India which will release only in Indian markets is touted to bring a premium, AAA multiplayer gaming experience and will be in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations in India, as per Krafton. Confirming the return of PUBG, Krafton released a video teaser of the new game affirming that it would no longer be authorised by Chinese firm- Tencent Games in India.

Last year, the company had revealed that PUBG Mobile will set up an Indian subsidiary to launch an India-specific version of PUBG for which it would invest 100 million USD. Notably, India is the largest market for PUBG which had recorded over 175 million downloads, 1/4th of the world's total downloads before it was banned for its Chinese investment.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free to play like PUBG Mobile and pre-registrations would open very soon. Its new logo is said to feature the tri-colour theme to attract Indian mobile gamers.