PUBG Makes Comeback In India As 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'; Krafton Unveils New Logo

Image: Krafton
It is official. The wait is over as one of the world's most popular games PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is back in India with an all-new name and a revamped look. Releasing a statement, South Korean video game developer Krafton shared that PUBG, renamed as Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launching on mobile devices in India very soon donning a special esports eco-system and exclusive in-game events only for Indian users.
“Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices,” said Krafton in a press release.
“Krafton will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later,” said the company.
The exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile India which will release only in Indian markets is touted to bring a premium, AAA multiplayer gaming experience and will be in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations in India, as per Krafton. Confirming the return of PUBG, Krafton released a video teaser of the new game affirming that it would no longer be authorised by Chinese firm- Tencent Games in India.
Last year, the company had revealed that PUBG Mobile will set up an Indian subsidiary to launch an India-specific version of PUBG for which it would invest 100 million USD. Notably, India is the largest market for PUBG which had recorded over 175 million downloads, 1/4th of the world's total downloads before it was banned for its Chinese investment.
Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free to play like PUBG Mobile and pre-registrations would open very soon. Its new logo is said to feature the tri-colour theme to attract Indian mobile gamers.