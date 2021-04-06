PUBG Mobile Bans Over 1.6 Million Players In A Historic Anti-cheat Crackdown

In a surprise new move, PUBG Mobile has banned more than 1.6 million player accounts that were found cheating using hacks or third party software. This news comes from PUBG Mobile's Anit Cheating report, which the game releases every month. The Anti Cheap report for the month of April shows that 1,691,949 accounts that were found to be cheating were permanently banned from ever using the gaming again. Read on to know more about the PUBG Mobile ban in detail.

PUBG Mobile Ban: 1.69 Million Players Permanently Banned

According to the PUBG report, the majority of these bans came from March 28 to April 1. Cheating using hacks and third party software has become quite commonplace in PUBG. Almost every month, PUBG bans around 1 million player accounts per month for cheating and tampering with the game's anti-cheat software. Cheaters use these third-party softwares such as aim hacks (A hack that lets players shoot others and never miss a shot, even without aiming correctly, wallhacks and x-ray hacks (these hacks give players the ability to see through walls and shoot through walls) which puts them at an unfair and illegitimate over other players.

PUBG has such a large number of hackers that you are bound to run into one of the hackers in almost every game. Since hackers have special tools at their disposal, they end up winning games which make for a terrible user experience for other players. It's unfair for the legitimate users who often spend months practising the game trying to become good at it, only to be beaten by players who have hacks and cheats. However, the developers keep pushing out the PUBG Mobile update that makes the game secure against hackers and cheaters.

PUBG has given an analysis of all these banned accounts in their Anit Cheating report. A total of 35 per cent of all banned accounts are from the Bronze rank in the game. 13 per cent of accounts belonged to the Diamond category, whereas 12 per cent of all hackers came from Crown rank. Platinum and Silver rank accounts each had an 11 per cent share whereas the Gold rank had 9 per cent of the share. Ace rank had only 8 per cent share of hacked accounts.

According to the report, 34 per cent of cheaters used Auto Aim hacks while another 34 per cent used X-Ray vision and Wall Hacks. Speed hacks were used by 12 per cent of all hackers. Other minor hacks that cheaters used were Modification of Area Damage and Modification of Character model. These accounts have been permanently banned from playing PUBG. However, cheaters can just make new accounts and join the game. PUBG will have to make their game more secure in order to get rid of the hacker problem.

Source: Still from PUBG Mobile