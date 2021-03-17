PUBG Mobile Bans Over 1 Million Users For For Not Following Anti-cheating Policies

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular mobile games and it has certainly managed to gather a number of players from all over the globe. The game is currently getting a lot of attention for banning a huge amount of players online. So we have managed to gather some latest information about PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile bans over 1 million players

It has now been confirmed that Tencent Games has banned over one million players from their gaming platform. This news was confirmed on PUBG Mobile official Twitter handle and it has taken place from March 5 to March 11 and a total of 11,10,842 players under the BanPan initiative were removed from the game. This was mostly because they were accused of using auto-aim hacks, speed hacks and X-Ray vision hacks. They have also released the total number of players banned from each category.

The report says that 34 per cent of the players were from the Bronze category, 13 per cent from the Diamond category, 12 per cent from the Silver and Crown category, 11 per cent from the Platinum category, 10 per cent from the gold category and 7 per cent from the Ace category were banned from the game. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the new PUBG game that is going to be released soon.

More about PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games have decided to celebrate PUBG mobile 3rd anniversary by releasing a lot of new content for their game. Features like music-themed gameplay, a new firearm, vehicle, a new Metro Royale chapter can be seen added to the game and the players seem to love it. The players have recently started asking a lot of questions like what is PUBG mobile hundred rhythms. PUBG mobile hundred rhythms are basically the new music that has been added to the Erangle map. Thus a hundred rhythms will be playing throughout the game. All of these features have been added with the PUBG mobile 1.3 updates. We have managed to list all the new additions that have been brought in with PUBG mobile 1.3 update.

New game mode: Hundred Rhythms

New sniper rifle: Mosin Nagant

New vehicle: Motor Glider

It is also being said that from March 15, Erangel Map will have an electronic music square. It will have a DJ stage, a music arcade machine and a techno launcher that is certainly a new addition to the game. This musical platform and stage will continuously be playing a remix version of PUBG Mobile original soundtrack. Apart from that, there will also be options to use a music player in the players’ Space that will allow the players to listen to different songs from various albums. They will also be able to set these songs as BGM for their respective Space.