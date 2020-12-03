PUBG Mobile India Release Date: Find Out Everything Related To This Upcoming PUBG Game

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds comes under the game genre of online multiplayer battle royale game and is developed and published by PUBG Corporation which is a subsidiary of the South Korean video game company known as Bluehole. PUBG Corporation, KRAFTON, Lightspeed & Quantum, Kakao Games and Xbox Game Studios are all the companies involved in the publishing of PUBG. Continue reading to know everything about the new PUBG Mobile India which is soon going to be released.

PUBG Mobile India Release Date

As of now, PUBG Mobile is not going to come to India anytime soon. This is due to the fact that The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) still has not responded to the request of PUBG promoters for a meeting. In total it has been a lot more than 4 weeks now since the company officials made a request to the ministry officials for a meeting.

But MEITY is yet to respond to the request. The game promoters are all ready to accept all the rules and regulations set by the Indian government but unless they get a response from the MEITY office, nothing can be expected as to when the PUBG mobile India download will be made available. There were a lot of rumours that the game is all ready to come back in India but the reality is that the officials still haven't received any permission from the Indian government to make a return to India.

PUBG Mobile Comparison with PUBG PC

The main difference between these two versions of the game, PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile is the graphics. PUBG Mobile is most definitely a much lower resolution so it is optimized for almost all of the smartphones worldwide. Although players can change their graphics settings up to Ultra, the graphics still will not match PUBG on PC, and some devices will sacrifice frames for graphic quality. On the other hand, the PC can handle a much larger workload compared to a smartphone and will easily be able to run very high graphics settings more than to a 1440p HD gaming. PUBG on PC is always going to be a lot smoother than PUBG Mobile.

