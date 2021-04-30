PUBG Mobile India Trailer Leak: 4 Videos Uploaded And Removed Within Minutes On YouTube

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games in India and all over the world. Youngsters from every walk of life would find themselves spending hours having gaming sessions on PUBG with their friends. When PUBG was banned in India, it created a huge hole in quite a few people’s lives. Now everyone is rejoicing as PUBG Mobile is ready to make a comeback in the Indian market as PUBG Mobile India. Many players have been asking about PUBG mobile India trailer leak.

PUBG Mobile India Trailer Leak

Players have witnessed one of the most unexpected things this week. PUBG mobile, the most popular game in India has received another trailer according to many players. Players that had their notifications switched on for the PUBG Mobile India Youtube channel, were notified when a new video was uploaded on the channel and this video lasted for all but 30 seconds until it was taken down. The last video that was uploaded on the PUBG Mobile India Youtube channel was about 5 months ago and that was just a teaser video showing some popular gamers of the PUBG community anticipating the release of the new game.

On the 29th of April, players saw the channel uploading 4 videos, these videos were believed to be uploaded by mistake, as they had proper titles and hashtags, and turned into private as soon as they were uploaded. Players believe that these videos were meant to be released on a later date and by mistake the 4 of them were leaked. Very few people got to see the videos that were uploaded and the people that did get to see, they say that these weren’t new videos at all, these videos were actually the earlier video that was released during Diwali, split into 4 different parts, showing all the popular gamers in separate videos.

PUBG Mobile India release date

On November 12, 2020, PUBG announced they will be coming back to the Indian market with a special Indian version of the application. A PUBG Mobile India Press Conference was held where the Central Government has approved the official registration of PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Mobile India PVT LTD is now a registered and legitimate company with a valid Corporate Identity number. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the company and it has a registered office in Bengaluru.

With this news, the comeback has been confirmed. PUBG Mobile India release date hasn’t been officially announced by PUBG corp, reports suggest that they will go for a release for the new Indian version of the application in the first week of June. PUBG Corporation will now be allowed to hold operations in India. The Indian company has Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn as the directors. The company has amassed INR 5 lakh as capital and has also authorized capital as a subsidiary of the foreign company worth INR 15 lakh. Krafton also plans to invest more money to get this game back to the Indian market.

Promo Image Source: PUBG Twitter