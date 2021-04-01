PUBG Mobile KR Will Be Unplayable For Indian Players From June | Know Details

PUBG Mobile Korea will not allow players from countries outside of Japan and Korea. This new is going to upset many PUBG players, especially in India, using this version of the game, however, the organisation had to take such steps for the better service of PUBG Mobile KR. So, if you have been wondering about the PUBG KR ban in India, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

PUBG KR to go unplayable for the global audience

As we all know that the India Government banned PUBG and several other Chinese games and apps from the country. That is the reason why many Indian players began playing the PUBG Mobile KR version designed specifically for Korean or Japanese audience. Nevertheless, after noticing the surge in the game's player base, the organisation has now decided to ban PUBG KR global players from playing the game, and it will be carried out in several steps for all the other regions. Meaning Indian users will not be able to log in to the game from June 30, 2021.

After this decision taken by the game developers, many casual, as well as professional, gamers will not be able to enjoy the game. This may even affect some players' skills, social media/ YouTube growth and revenue. Now, players will have to wait for PUBG Mobile India and its release date that is yet to be revealed. The official Instagram handle of PUBG Mobile Korea revealed this information through a detailed post. The caption of the post read:

[Changes of KRJP build] READ | PUBG Lite shutting down: Complete termination schedule for the game 1) From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account are not able to settle the payment in KRJP build. 2) From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account might find network troubles during the play. 3) From 2021/06/30, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account are not able to log in anymore. (For Users living in India the upper three changes will be put into effect from 2021/06/30 together.)

Promo Image ~ PUBG KRR INSTAGRAM