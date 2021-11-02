PUBG Mobile Likely To Get A League Of Legends Crossover Soon; Check Details

Pubg: Mobile may soon be hosting an event in collaboration with League of Legends. The crossover event might be coming up on the occasion of League of Legends new Netflix show called Arcane. Pubg: Mobile hinted at the crossover through a tweet that features four League of Legends characters. However, since the official confirmation about the event is not revealed yet, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt.

League of Legends is one of the most successful multiplayer games of all time, along with Pubg: Mobile. Hence, a collaboration between the two titles will be immense fun and joy for millions of fans. As of now, there is no information as to what battles, missions, cosmetics, themes, or other in-game items will be released as the result of the collaboration. It will be interesting to see whether the company releases the game for the Indian version of the title - Battlegrounds Mobile India.

League of Legends might collaborate with Pubg: Mobile

The League of Legends' Netflix show called Arcane is releasing on November 6, 2021. Therefore, it is highly likely that the crossover event in Pubg: Mobile will arrive before the release and might last for a couple of days past the release date. As with other events that have happened in the past, developers of the game are expected to launch a couple of digital items such as limited edition skins for weapons, outfits and other items. Additionally, there may be in-game missions and tasks that would let players redeem exclusive rewards available in the duration of the event.

Our world will be invaded, but by who or what? 🤔 #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/mtiYEsuCRg — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 31, 2021

Most recently, the Indian version of Pubg: Mobile called Battlegrounds Mobile India received a new gaming mode called Payload 2.0. The new Payload 2.0 with armoured helicopters and cars that are equipped with Super Weapons. The new mode, which appears to be a slightly tweaked version of Payload 2.0 of Pubg Mobile, introduces exciting gameplay features for players. These include a bomb suit, unmanned aerial vehicle control terminal and radar for flying vehicles. The new revival system that has recently come into the game allows players to recall their defeated teammates in the game. Additionally, Pubg: New State is also about to be released in India on November 11, 2021.