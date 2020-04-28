PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date, Leaks & More: Know About The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

Quick links:
While enjoying the incredible gaming experience, PUBG players are on a killing spree to earn "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" in all their matches during this time of lockdown. The PUBG mobile is trying its best to provide consistent Royal Pass updates and so the PUBG Mobile Season 13 will soon come out with exciting new missions and challenges to fulfil. Currently, the players are enjoying the Royal Pass Season 12. However, it is hard for them to hold their curiosity as many PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaks have come out recently, revealing numerous things, including the news of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 coming out soon globally.
The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Season 13 is reportedly said to be launched on May 12 once the Season 12 is over. There were many rumours that the new Royal Pass season might postpone amid Coronavirus pandemic but looking at the consistent updates, one can expect the event to hit on the given date. The PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaks have revealed that this season is going to have many mesmerizing skins rolling out with challenging missions. The leaks have also revealed that the PUBG Mobile Season 13 update will also bring the new PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update.
The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has been recently rolled out for the beta users. The new update is currently Live on the beta servers and will be available for testing for about a month. It is reportedly said that the new 0.18.0 update will be released globally for all users with the PUBG Mobile Season 13 update i.e. on May 12. The beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update includes new changes such as the addition of a new Library Mode and Safety Scramble mode. The biggest highlights of PUBG Mobile beta version 0.18.0 is the Miramar 2.0 map that has been stealing hearts of many.
