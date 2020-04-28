PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date, Leaks & More: Know About The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

While enjoying the incredible gaming experience, PUBG players are on a killing spree to earn "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" in all their matches during this time of lockdown. The PUBG mobile is trying its best to provide consistent Royal Pass updates and so the PUBG Mobile Season 13 will soon come out with exciting new missions and challenges to fulfil. Currently, the players are enjoying the Royal Pass Season 12. However, it is hard for them to hold their curiosity as many PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaks have come out recently, revealing numerous things, including the news of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 coming out soon globally.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 release date

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Season 13 is reportedly said to be launched on May 12 once the Season 12 is over. There were many rumours that the new Royal Pass season might postpone amid Coronavirus pandemic but looking at the consistent updates, one can expect the event to hit on the given date. The PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaks have revealed that this season is going to have many mesmerizing skins rolling out with challenging missions. The leaks have also revealed that the PUBG Mobile Season 13 update will also bring the new PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update.

Also Read | PUBG sensitivity settings for mobile and best values for Assault Rifles

Is PUBG Mobile Season 13 going to be launched with PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update?

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has been recently rolled out for the beta users. The new update is currently Live on the beta servers and will be available for testing for about a month. It is reportedly said that the new 0.18.0 update will be released globally for all users with the PUBG Mobile Season 13 update i.e. on May 12. The beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update includes new changes such as the addition of a new Library Mode and Safety Scramble mode. The biggest highlights of PUBG Mobile beta version 0.18.0 is the Miramar 2.0 map that has been stealing hearts of many.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode: Setup drones to emerge as last player standing

What are the other important PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaks?

Below are the important leaks from PUBG Mobile Season 13 and PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update-

Army Men set

Fire Ranger set

Nebula Hero set

Puppet Agent set advanced.

Puppet Agent set intermediate, Basic, and Rock ‘n’ Roll set

Fire Ranger

Nebula Hero

Captain Hawk headgears

Lego Inspired Vector Skin

Lego Inspired P92 Pistol Skin

Padded Leather Set

Unique Headgear

Season 13 Themed Airplane Finish

Season 13 Themed Parachute

Tribal Set with Ram Skull Mask

RP 100 Outfit – Choice between Lava Superman or the Flash Superman

Also Read | PUBG Mobile friendly devices to enrich your gaming experience amid the lockdown

Also Read | PUBG Mobile beta version 0.18.0 download + APK link and installation steps