PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Schedule And The Qualified Teams

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 is the first world league event of the year’s PUBG Mobile World Championship season from Tencent Games. The league stage of the PUBG Mobile World League South Asia 2020 is now over and the tournament is set to enter the final stage that will kick off on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The event ran for three weeks with 20 teams competing from the South Asia region. The top 16 teams will be going to the PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 finals. A total of 5 teams will be going to the PMPL South Asia 2020 to win the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. Three teams have already made it to the finals. These are the three teams that have topped the leaderboard while confirming their entry to the World League:

ORANGE ROCK - 657 points (241 kills) TSM-Entity - 631 points (276 kills) GODLIKE - 595 points (223 kills)

PMWL qualified teams

Here is a list of the 16 teams qualified for the PMPL finals:

PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia Finals (Week 4 ) Schedule

Week 4 Schedule

Day 1 – June 12

Match 1 – 18:30 (Erangel)

Match 2 – 19:20 (Sanhok)

Match 3 – 20:10 (Erangel)

Match 4 – 21:10 (Miramar)

Match 5 – 21:50 (Erangel)

Day 2 – June 13

Match 1 – 18:30 (Erangel)

Match 2 – 19:20 (Vikendi)

Match 3 – 20:10 (Erangel)

Match 4 – 21:10 (Sanhok)

Match 5 – 21:50 (Erangel)

Day 3 – June 14

Match 1 – 18:30 (Erangel)

Match 2 – 19:20 (Vikendi)

Match 3 – 20:10 (Erangel)

Match 4 – 21:10 (Miramar)

Match 5 – 21:50 (Erangel)

PMPL finals – The prize pool

The PUBG Mobile World League South Asia Finals has a prize pool of $138,000.

1st place – $40,000

2nd place – $20,000

3rd place – $14,000

4th place – $8,000

5th place – $6,500

6th place – $6,500

7th place – $5,500

8th place – $5,500

9th place – $5,000

10th place – $5,000

11th place – $4,500

12th place – $4,500

13th place – $3,500

14th place – $3,500

15th place – $2,750

16th place – $2,750

On the last day of the PUBG Mobile World League stage, a total of five games were played. You can check out the full video of the final day here:

PUBG Mobile has also been offering players a number of exciting rewards for going to the event section in the game or simply clicking on the pop-up banner on the 4th to 15th June for watching the PUBG Mobile World League South Asia live streams. PUBG fans who are interested in catching the tournament live can visit the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube Channel.

Image credits: Esports PUBG Mobile