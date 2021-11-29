PUBG: New State Announces Exclusive Content For Players In India And Web Series

Krafton is known to host multiple digital events to keep up the hype around its popular multiplayer title Pubg. While Pubg: Mobile was banned in India last year, Krafton launched the India-only Pubg-based game called BGMI. After Battlegrounds Mobile India's success Krafton has launched another battle royale title called Pubg: New State. The new game comes with multiple features including vehicle trunks, improved mechanics and controls. Most recently, Krafton has collaborated with the popular Indian singer and rapper Badshah.

As a part of the collaboration, Pubg: New State is bringing the popular Indian Hindi song 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl' into the game. Drawing from a previous collaboration with Alan Walker and others, the song might be available while players are in the lobby, making their squad and tweaking other settings. Additionally, the song might also be available while driving the new vehicles in Pubg: New State. The song created by Badshah and Nikita Gandhi will also be used in promotional content as well.

Pubg: New State announces collaboration with Indian creators for a web series

In addition to the song, Krafton is also said to be developing a new song for Pubg: New State with the Indian rapper Raftaar. The song is expected to highlight the new features in the new game by Krafton. Both the songs in collaboration with the Indian singers will be used as the anthem of the game in the country. Further, Krafton has also announced a new web series titled "Pubg: New State Chronicles" in collaboration with popular Indian content creators.

The Pubg: New State Chronicles features Indian content creators such as Tanmay Bhatt, Kaneez Surka, Awez Durbar, The Sound Blaze, Zakir Khan, Mr Faizu and more. The three-part web series will also feature The Great Khali, Rannvijay Singha, Mortal and Rohan and Scout among other known personalities. While the web series is set to premiere in the month of December, the launch date is now revealed by the company yet.

Recently Pubg: New State crossed over 4 crore downloads worldwide. On the occasion, the developers held a virtual party in the online multiplayer game, rewarding players with items such as BP Random Boxes and Chicken Medals. As revealed by Krafton on Friday, Pubg: New State is getting a new security update which will come along with a stringent mechanism to restrict programs and other cheats to manipulate the in-game resources in favour of a player.