PUBG: New State Anti-cheat Update To Focus On Players Playing With Cheaters

Another PUBG: New State anti-cheat update has been rolled out recently, and it will focus on players that frequently and intentionally play with cheaters.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Pubg New State anti-cheat update to focus on players playing with cheaters

Since its launch, PUBG: New State has been struggling with players finding ways to cheat in the game. As the game requires a player to manage multiple controls, collect a lot of resources and play along fairly, manipulating any of the factors provides a player with an advantage over others, helping them to win. In the past, PUBG: New State published Krafton has released a few security updates that immediately ban players that are cheating, a new security update against PUBG: New State cheating has been released by Krafton recently. 

On November 22, 2021, Krafton released the first security update for PUBG: New State. It contained mechanisms to identify and reduce the methods of cheating used by players in PUBG: New State. Additionally, those who are found using illicit resources or hacks in the game will be banned and their account will be suspended. While it has been a month since the launch of this update, players still seem to be facing trouble with hackers and cheaters and hence, Krafton is releasing another update. 

PUBG: New State anti-cheat update rolled out on December 28, 2021

Announcing the update through its official Facebook page, PUBG: New State says that "we've updated our Anti-Cheat System to fight against unauthorized third-party program usage and unfair play." In the PUBG: New State update, Krafton says that it has made the security measures stronger than before to provide players with a fair gameplay experience. Krafton also thanks players for reporting suspicious activity in the game. 

PUBG: New State anti-cheat update key notes 

  • The PUBG: New State anti-cheating update has strengthened measures against players who intentionally play with cheaters and hackers in a Squad. 
  • The update has added new anti-cheat measures 
  • The update has also enhanced current system measures. 

Krafton's latest battle royale title PUBG: New State was launched on November 11, 2021, and managed to bag a million downloads from the Google Play Store on the day itself. The game was launched in over 200 countries including India. Getting a decent first-day response, the game was expected to achieve a large number of downloads soon. Most recently, PUBG: New State has crossed over 1 crore downloads (over 10 million) on the Android Play Store.

