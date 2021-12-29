PUBG: New State Anti-cheat Update To Focus On Players Playing With Cheaters

Since its launch, PUBG: New State has been struggling with players finding ways to cheat in the game. As the game requires a player to manage multiple controls, collect a lot of resources and play along fairly, manipulating any of the factors provides a player with an advantage over others, helping them to win. In the past, PUBG: New State published Krafton has released a few security updates that immediately ban players that are cheating, a new security update against PUBG: New State cheating has been released by Krafton recently.

On November 22, 2021, Krafton released the first security update for PUBG: New State. It contained mechanisms to identify and reduce the methods of cheating used by players in PUBG: New State. Additionally, those who are found using illicit resources or hacks in the game will be banned and their account will be suspended. While it has been a month since the launch of this update, players still seem to be facing trouble with hackers and cheaters and hence, Krafton is releasing another update.

Today, we have updated our anti-cheat system and added additional logic.

We will continuously take stronger measures toward abusive players & cheaters. — PUBG: NEW STATE Dev Team (@NEWSTATE_DEV) December 27, 2021

PUBG: New State anti-cheat update rolled out on December 28, 2021

Announcing the update through its official Facebook page, PUBG: New State says that "we've updated our Anti-Cheat System to fight against unauthorized third-party program usage and unfair play." In the PUBG: New State update, Krafton says that it has made the security measures stronger than before to provide players with a fair gameplay experience. Krafton also thanks players for reporting suspicious activity in the game.

PUBG: New State anti-cheat update key notes

The PUBG: New State anti-cheating update has strengthened measures against players who intentionally play with cheaters and hackers in a Squad.

The update has added new anti-cheat measures

The update has also enhanced current system measures.

Krafton's latest battle royale title PUBG: New State was launched on November 11, 2021, and managed to bag a million downloads from the Google Play Store on the day itself. The game was launched in over 200 countries including India. Getting a decent first-day response, the game was expected to achieve a large number of downloads soon. Most recently, PUBG: New State has crossed over 1 crore downloads (over 10 million) on the Android Play Store.

Image: newstate.pubg.com