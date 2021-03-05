PUBG New State Beta Download: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming BR Game

It has been months since PUBG was banned in India due to multiple reasons. But the makers of the game are currently working on a completely new game called, PUBG New State. Thus the players have been asking a number of questions related to the game. So we have managed to answer all these questions right here. Read more

PUBG New State Beta download

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the upcoming battle royale game, PUBG New State. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like what is PUBG New State release date and how to register for the beta version of the game. This is because the makers of the game are just about to launch this game globally. So has managed to gather a lot more information about this upcoming battle royale game and clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is PUBG New State release date and how to register for the beta version of the game. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about PUBG New State.

The users can now download PUBG New State beta version on the official website of the game. The file's size of the game is somewhere around 606 MB. This much space should already be available on your device to download the game. The players must also enable the ‘Install from unknown source' option on their devices. But there have been no official announcements about the game being launched in India. Not even the Indian government has released any official statement about the same. Thus waiting in for the game to be launched officially and t5rying it out is the best option you have.

More about PUBG

The players have been searching for the Korean PUBG Mobile app when the original app was banned from the servers. Usually, the application should function and it can certainly give access to the game. But still, there is no confirmation that it could get back your player information or statics because the Indian PUBG Mobile was created on the Chinese servers. The players can also try using the PUBG PC version which has also been created by the original Korean company. Thus downloading the PUBG Korean Mobile app is certainly a must for all BR lovers and gamers.

