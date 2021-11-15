Pubg: New State crosses 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store within 5 days of launch

Krafton's latest battle royale title PUBG: New State was launched on November 11, 2021, and managed to bag a million downloads from the Google Play Store on the day itself. The game was launched in over 200 countries including India. Getting a decent first-day response, the game was expected to achieve a large number of downloads soon. Most recently, PUBG: New State has crossed over 1 crore downloads (over 10 million) on the Android Play Store.

It is important to note that the game faced some post-launch issues including server crashes and smartphone bricking. However, with a couple of updates, the developers seem to have addressed and fixed those issues. Multiple users reported on social media platforms on the day of launch about the unresponsive loading screens, inability to join a match and more. Another popular error with the new game was the loading screen being stuck at 38 per cent.

PUBG: New State overcomes post-launch issues to achieve 1 crore downloads

PUBG: New State has completed the milestone of 1 crore downloads on the Android Play Store within five days from the launch. That speaks for the sheer popularity of the game among mobile gamers. Krafton has put in a lot of new features into the game to make it more appealing and exciting for battle royale players. PUBG: New State's storyline is based in the year 2051 and hence the players have access to futuristic weapons and vehicles in the game.

There are a lot of improvements in the gameplay mechanics as well. For instance, when players will hit the lower part of a door, only that part will be destroyed, leaving the rest of the structure in place. Players will be able to hold the jump button to parkour over obstacles and small objects on the ground. Vehicles in the game will have trunks that can store resources such as weapons and supplies. Interestingly, players will also be able to recruit enemies as their teammates.

Most recently, Krafton's India-only video game Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses the milestone mark of 50 million downloads in the country before it was available on iOS devices. BGMI players were also given exclusive in-game rewards on the occasion.