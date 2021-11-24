PUBG: New State Gets A Mandatory Anti-cheat Update, Set To Focus On Fair Gameplay

Krafton has launched a new update for PUBG: New State players. The update will focus on implementing anti-cheat measures in the latest battle royale game. While the update will be rolled out for players on Android, Krafton mentions that an update for the iOS version of the game is currently in the works and will be launched in the near future. The update is mandatory for all users to an extent that players who will not download the update will not be able to play the game.

The anti-cheat measures update for PUBG: New State Android users was announced through a blog post published by Krafton on November 22, 2021. Currently, the update is available to download via the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store. As compensation for the update, the player will receive three chicken medals. Players will be asked to download the update as soon as they launch the game.

New PUBG: New State update focusses on anti-cheat measures

While Krafton has already released a few updates for strengthening anti-cheating measures in Battlegrounds Mobile India, it will be the first for PUBG: New State. The update will contain mechanisms to identify and reduce the methods of cheating used by players in PUBG: New State. Additionally, those who are found using illicit resources or hacks in the game will be banned and their account will be suspended.

Player Unknown Battlegrounds or PUBG contains multiple resources and controls for a player to enjoy the game. Under normal circumstances, the chances of a player winning the game depend upon their ability to control the resources and settings. Using illegal resources and hacks gives players an advantage over others, helping them to make progress much faster and easier than regular players. Hence, it is important for the developers of the game to maintain a fair gaming environment by implementing strict anti-cheating measures.

Krafton's latest battle royale title PUBG: New State was launched on November 11, 2021, and managed to bag a million downloads from the Google Play Store on the day itself. The game was launched in over 200 countries including India. Getting a decent first-day response, the game was expected to achieve a large number of downloads soon. Most recently, PUBG: New State has crossed over 1 crore downloads (over 10 million) on the Android Play Store.