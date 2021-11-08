'Pubg: New State' Latest Features Include Vehicle Trunk, Improved Mechanics & More; Read

Most recently, Krafton announced the release date of 'Pubg: New State'. The multiplayer battle royale game will launch on November 11, 2021, for both Android and iOS devices. It is a few days to the launch and Krafton has started revealing new features that will be coming to the game. As mentioned in previous reports, the game will be launched in over 200 countries, which also includes India.

The storyline of the game will be based in the future, where players will have advanced vehicles and weapons to protect themselves until the end of the game. Apart from this, another interesting feature will let players store loot (weapons, supplies and other items) in the boot space of their vehicle. In other words, players will be able to carry much more resources while they are scouting around the map and be ready to take a heavy fight against a squad.

Vehicle trunk will allow players to store loot in 'Pubg: New State'

The trunk storage feature will help 'Pubg: New State' players to be prepared for unexpected encounters in the game. Additionally, players will also be able to exchange their items while sitting in a vehicle with the help of a trunk. Players can also use it to quickly equip a player that has been respawned in a game. To access the trunk, a player will need to approach a vehicle or sit inside it. The option to enter into a trunk will be available with other options like drive and exit.

The game will feature improved mechanics

Yet another improvement in the game is the combat mechanics. 'Pubg: New State' will come with enhanced game mechanics that will make the gaming experience more immersive. For instance, the game will now feature bulletproof glass that will actually save players from enemies bullets. Fabric materials in the game can be shot through in the game, inflicting damage on the enemy on the other side. Wooden doors in the game will now be partially destroyable.

The official YouTube channel of the game, which goes by the name 'Pubg: New State' is revealing new features every day and might continue to do so until the official launch takes place. Krafton has solid post-launch plans for the game, which will include new content, comprehensive global support and stringent anti-cheat measures. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming Pubg game.