Pubg New State Mobile launches new February update with Round Deathmatch and Pass Vol 4

On February 10, 2022, Krafton announced an update for Pubg: New State Mobile. The update is currently live on Android - Google Play Store and iOS - Apple App Store. The new update brings Round Deathmatch (RDM) Mode, which is a 4v4 round-based experience that sees teams compete to become the last one standing. The new update also adds Survivor Pass Vol. 4, new MS5K and Crossbow weapons.

New February updates to Pubg: New State Mobile

Round Deathmatch : RDM is a 4v4 round-based mode. Unlike traditional deathmatch modes, players will not respawn after being eliminated. The team with the last player standing each round wins that round. Teams will compete in a best of seven series to see who ultimately wins the match.

: RDM is a 4v4 round-based mode. Unlike traditional deathmatch modes, players will not respawn after being eliminated. The team with the last player standing each round wins that round. Teams will compete in a best of seven series to see who ultimately wins the match. Survivor Pass Vol. 4 : With this update, players can now progress through the new Survivor Pass to earn a variety of in-game rewards. With this Survivor Pass, players can complete a series of faction-themed missions, which focuses on Doug Bikerway of the Mayhem biker gang, which is one of the arms-dealing factions in New State Mobile.

: With this update, players can now progress through the new Survivor Pass to earn a variety of in-game rewards. With this Survivor Pass, players can complete a series of faction-themed missions, which focuses on Doug Bikerway of the Mayhem biker gang, which is one of the arms-dealing factions in New State Mobile. New Weapons - MP5K and Crossbow : The MP5K is a 9mm-based SMG that can be equipped with a variety of attachments to help manage recoil. The silent, long-range Crossbow is also now available as a field drop in the Troi and Erangel 2052 maps.

: The MP5K is a 9mm-based SMG that can be equipped with a variety of attachments to help manage recoil. The silent, long-range Crossbow is also now available as a field drop in the Troi and Erangel 2052 maps. New Weapon Customizations : With this update, the M249 weapon can now be customized with a new shield attachment that fits on the side of its handguard and prevents enemy fire from destroying the weapon. This customization results in a slightly slower ADS time, however.

: With this update, the M249 weapon can now be customized with a new shield attachment that fits on the side of its handguard and prevents enemy fire from destroying the weapon. This customization results in a slightly slower ADS time, however. Clan System Adjustments: Recommended clans will now focus on a Clan Masters’ nationality to help players match with clans of common nationalities. Players can now search for clans based on that parameter to find one that best suits them. A Clan Masters can now also set their Clan Emblem using a variety of symbols, backgrounds and colours, with more options that will be added later.

New Guns Come to Pubg New State Mobile

The MP5K packs quite a punch and is a beast designed for close-quarters battle use. The MP5K is a 9mm submachine gun that can be equipped with any attachment. The MP5K will spawn in Troi, Erangel, and the Training Ground. With easy recoil control, the MP5K offers a balanced performance in close-quarters combat.

The Feb 2022 update within New State Mobile brings you the Crossbow, which deals high damage as a silent ranged weapon but has very low reload speed. But do note that, when equipped with a crossbow-specific attachment, the reload speed is increased by 25%. The Crossbow will spawn in Troi, Erangel, and the Training Ground.

Also, as the latest addition, an all-new reload feature specific to the DSR-1 has been added. This new feature will enable the ability to use the DSR-1's backup magazine, which has been added. Now after you've used 5 bullets, you can reload quickly by using 5 spare bullets in the backup magazine. Users must reload twice to reload both magazines.

Apart from these new guns, there is also some exciting guns customization available on the M249. With the new Ballistic Shield customization, attachable shields will be mounted on the left and right sides of the HandGuard.

And finally, the MP5K [C1] Laser Sight, with this new Laser Sight customization, MP5K can be equipped with a laser sight on the rail's left side. While the ammunition rate when firing from the hip or shoulder has been increased, the horizontal recoil control is slightly decreased.

IMAGE: PUBG NEW STATE