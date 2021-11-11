PUBG: New State Nicknames For Boys, Name Symbol & More; Check List Here

Quick links:
Image: PUBG mobile
PUBG has become one of the most popular streaming games in the world as the game has thousands of users from countries across the globe. To keep its users entertained, the developers keep introducing new features to improve the gameplay and to provide a better experience for the users. Even though a gamer might be a PUBG pro, one must play the game smartly and choose the right Gamertag in order to stand out in the game. This helps the gamer to have a unique identity.
While the gamer makes a new PUBG account and links it with his/her Facebook account, the gamer's PUBG account name is the same as his/her name on Facebook. If one wants to change his/her name, there is an in-game feature to allow the gamer to rename the character later in the game. If the users are willing to change it to another username, we have provided you with some options. Also, check how to change the name and state name in the game.
Now that we have seen how easily the gamer can change the Gamertag in PUBG, let's check out some unique names that user can assign to your PUBG character:
(Image: PUBG mobile)