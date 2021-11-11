PUBG: New State Nicknames For Boys, Name Symbol & More; Check List Here

PUBG has become one of the most popular streaming games in the world as the game has thousands of users from countries across the globe. To keep its users entertained, the developers keep introducing new features to improve the gameplay and to provide a better experience for the users. Even though a gamer might be a PUBG pro, one must play the game smartly and choose the right Gamertag in order to stand out in the game. This helps the gamer to have a unique identity.

While the gamer makes a new PUBG account and links it with his/her Facebook account, the gamer's PUBG account name is the same as his/her name on Facebook. If one wants to change his/her name, there is an in-game feature to allow the gamer to rename the character later in the game. If the users are willing to change it to another username, we have provided you with some options. Also, check how to change the name and state name in the game.

How to change your character's name in PUBG?

Step 1: Open the PUBG Mobile application on your device

Step 2: Go to ‘Inventory’ and click the ‘crate’ icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Click the ‘Rename Card’ and tap on ‘Use’.

Step 4: Feed your new name and hit the ‘OK' button.

Unique New State names for PUBG

Now that we have seen how easily the gamer can change the Gamertag in PUBG, let's check out some unique names that user can assign to your PUBG character:

Unique PUBG New State names

Boys

★彡[ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ]彡★

亗ＡＬＰＨＡ亗

꧁༒☬sunny☬༒꧂

ツ《Terminator》ツ

ᐯϵͷϴϻ

꧁༒♛King ♛༒꧂

बापッआया

⫷Ironᴍan⫸

ᎠrⱥgoŇG♦️

мαfια

In3aneヤOdiN

कैदीメ420

乂O P 乂 N O B I T A 乂

༺Ṩnͥipͣpͫψ༻

亗 S T A R K 亗

ℭ𝔩𝔞𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔳𝔢𝔯

乇vil丨乙eheR

𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖉𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖝𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖙

ᴮᵃᵈ͢͢͢ᵇᵒʸʙᴀᴅsʜᴀH

ᴳᵒᵈzilla√

R A V E N op࿐➀

ᴀʟɢ. Roni. 亗

ᴘɪʀᴀᴛᴇꜱ࿐

DEADPØØL

⫷Spiderᴍan⫸

Girls

Dʌŋgəʀou’x Quəəŋ

ATnK QuEeN

々Ａｎｇｅｌ々

꧁Zสสℓim ᖘⱥrΐ꧂

HARLEY QUEEN

✞ঔৣ۝H̷ЇÐÐɆ₦༒ǤЇЯŁ۝ঔৣ✞

ƏVĪŁĢIRL

◤Sc͢͢͢คrℓeτ◢

HELL Girl

『Candy』• Girlᴾᴿᴼシ

⦃Pบ多gGirℓ⦄

๛SOUL父๛GIRL

■●ŁØVEŁÝ_ĂŇĞEŁ●■

Illegal Girl

▪Đark gîrl ▪

亗『LEGEND』亗

꧁☆VIOLA☆꧂

꧁༺DҽѵíӀ ցíɾӀ༻꧂

Bдԁ Gɩʀɭ

࿙༻ᏃᎾᎷᏰᎥᎬ༺࿚

DazzlingツGIRL

~♤♡◇《PUBG NS Girl^♤》

♛ROYAL々GIRL❥

(Image: PUBG mobile)