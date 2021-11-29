Pubg: New State to launch a new update with improved controls, bugs and in-game security

Recently Pubg: New State crossed over 4 crore downloads worldwide. On the occasion, the developers held a virtual party in the online multiplayer game, rewarding players with items such as BP Random Boxes and Chicken Medals. As revealed by Krafton on Friday, Pubg: New State is getting a new security update which will come along with a stringent mechanism to restrict programs and other cheats to manipulate the in-game resources in favour of a player.

The security update is also supposed to bring several improvements to the game. For instance, it will fix certain issues with the in-game gyroscopic aim system and sounds. As mentioned by Krafton on the official release, the update will make improvements, tackle bugs, and will enhance the anti-cheating system. "We also took a lot of the feedback we've received from the community and focused on making improvements for controls, squad kills, and sound systems in this patch", adds Krafton.

Pubg: New State latest update patch notes