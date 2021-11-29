Pubg: New State to launch a new update with improved controls, bugs and in-game security

Recently Pubg: New State crossed over 4 crore downloads worldwide. On the occasion, the developers held a virtual party in the online multiplayer game, rewarding players with items such as BP Random Boxes and Chicken Medals. As revealed by Krafton on Friday, Pubg: New State is getting a new security update which will come along with a stringent mechanism to restrict programs and other cheats to manipulate the in-game resources in favour of a player.
The security update is also supposed to bring several improvements to the game. For instance, it will fix certain issues with the in-game gyroscopic aim system and sounds. As mentioned by Krafton on the official release, the update will make improvements, tackle bugs, and will enhance the anti-cheating system. "We also took a lot of the feedback we've received from the community and focused on making improvements for controls, squad kills, and sound systems in this patch", adds Krafton.
Pubg: New State latest update patch notes
- The game will be adding a function where players who are found using illicit or 3rd party programs and are removed from a match for using the same will be marked in the kill feed. Other players in the lobby will be able to see the bans in real-time.
- Pubg: New State has imposed new restrictions, suspensions, and bans being levied on illegal 3rd party program usage.
- As reported by multiple players, Krafton has fixed issues related to the gyroscope and other controls in the game. The company specifically mentions that it has fixed the issue where the horizontal and vertical sensitivities did not match. The game also has inverted controls for the gyroscope.
- The game fixed control issues where sometimes only the joystick controls would work, another where the joystick on the left side would not work and another with an additional touch control input.
- The game has rolled out the second round of improvements for the in-game sound systems.
- In addition to other improvements, Krafton has fixed an issue where characters bounce back to their original position when running or walking on stairs or the edges of buildings.