Last Updated:

Pubg New State Unstable Connection: Step-by-Step Guide To Fix Error

Krafton has launched 'PUBG New State' in 200 countries including India on Thursday. The title in the PUBG franchise has several advanced features.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
pubg new state

Image: pubg


Krafton's PUBG: New State is now available in India along with 200 countries across the world. The users have been waiting for the new edition to experience the new updates in the game. The developers had announced in February 2021 that New State will be the latest title in the PUBG franchise and the new game is said to offer a next-generation battle royale experience for the players. Apart from that, the game will also attract users with new and upgraded weapons, strategies and an open world battleground set in 2051. PUBG: New State will have new vehicles and consumables for providing a great user experience.

If you are unable to play the game without facing issues, it is best to check your device’s compatibility as it can be a hindrance in some cases. Although most users did not experience any problems, there are solutions for those who faced issues while playing the game. The requirements to run the game are as follows:

PUBG: New State compatible devices and requirements

  • OS: Android 6.0 or higher/ iOS: iOS 13 or later
  • CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)
  • Ram: 2GB or higher
  • Open GL 3.1 or higher
  • Download size will vary with device

If your device is compatible and you still face the “unstable error”, follow the following steps to quickly fix the error.

To fix the PUBG: New State “Unstable connection” error:

  • Restart the game.
  • Follow the instructions onscreen and restart the game.
  • Check to make sure the game servers are live.
  • Checking the PUBG: New State official Twitter for any downtime messages is a good idea.
  • Make sure you have a stable internet connection.
  • Ensure that any downloads are paused and connect to WiFi, if possible.
  • Close other apps that may be using internet bandwidth.
  • Mobile apps can use resources in the background. Close as many apps as possible.
  • Reboot your device.
  • Whether it’s an iPhone or Android device, rebooting can help solve the issue.
READ | PUBG: New State launched in India; check compatible devices list
READ | PUBG: New State users face login, game stuck and other errors; company responds
READ | PUBG: New State users complaint about glitches and bricking on launch day; see details
READ | Pubg New State redeem codes: How to redeem coupon codes & where to find them
READ | Pubg New State: Does the game have controller support? Here's everything you need to know
Tags: pubg new state, pubg new state unstable connection, pubg new state connection issue
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com