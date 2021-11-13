Pubg New State Unstable Connection: Step-by-Step Guide To Fix Error

Krafton's PUBG: New State is now available in India along with 200 countries across the world. The users have been waiting for the new edition to experience the new updates in the game. The developers had announced in February 2021 that New State will be the latest title in the PUBG franchise and the new game is said to offer a next-generation battle royale experience for the players. Apart from that, the game will also attract users with new and upgraded weapons, strategies and an open world battleground set in 2051. PUBG: New State will have new vehicles and consumables for providing a great user experience.

If you are unable to play the game without facing issues, it is best to check your device’s compatibility as it can be a hindrance in some cases. Although most users did not experience any problems, there are solutions for those who faced issues while playing the game. The requirements to run the game are as follows:

PUBG: New State compatible devices and requirements

OS: Android 6.0 or higher/ iOS: iOS 13 or later

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

Ram: 2GB or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher

Download size will vary with device

If your device is compatible and you still face the “unstable error”, follow the following steps to quickly fix the error.

To fix the PUBG: New State “Unstable connection” error: