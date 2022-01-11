Pubg: New State Update 0.9.23 announced, will come with new mode, weapon customization

In a development generating excitement among the gaming community, Krafton has announced the upcoming update for PUBG: New State. The update is bringing along a new mode called BR: Extreme, which will spawn only 64 players in one match. While the update will be rolled out next week, Krafton has already announced the items and additions that will be coming to the game. Read along to find out patch notes and other details about the Pubg: New State update 0.9.23.

PUBG: New State update 0.9.23

BR: Extreme (64) is a new mode set in the game which is set in the backdrop of Troi. While the core experience of this mode is firmly set in the Battle Royale genre, each round will only be 20 minutes long and features only 64 survivors. In this mode, the Battleground is restricted to a smaller playable area within Troi. The playable area will be chosen at random and will change after every match.

The P90 can now spawn in Care Packages on the Battlegrounds. This SMG will come with a standard tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor attached, however, it cannot be modified with other attachments. It will use 5.7mm ammo, which will also be added to the Drone Store.

PUBG: New State update 0.9.23 release date

According to the official website, PUBG will launch the January update in the coming week. There is a lot of content that will be released in the new update, as the game has announced. Along with the changes mentioned above, the game will also release new gun customizations for DP-28, Beryl M762, including new weapon balance changes. For example, the bullet spread of all shotguns and pistols when fired mid-air will be decreased.

New actions that will be included in the game include the Parkour roll, which can be used to break one's fall when jumping from high ground. Then there is the sudden dash which can be used by players who are prone and want to get up faster. Along with the new update, the Battle Pass Season 1 will also begin. Additionally, Krafton has also increased the rewards for players as and when they upgrade to Contender, Master and Conqueror level. Stay tuned for more gaming news.