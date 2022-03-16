PUBG New State Update: Date, Maintenance Time And What To Expect From 0.9.26 Update

In a major update concerning gaming community, New State Mobile maintenance schedule is now out and players are excited about the new changes that will be made in the game. Earlier on March 15, 2022, Krafton announced the New State Mobile v0.9.26 update maintenance downtime for players. The new update will fix some issues with the game and add new content as well. keep reading to know more about the New State Mobile maintenance schedule.

As mentioned on the official website, New State Mobile will be down for maintenance on March 17, 2022, i.e. tomorrow. Players will not be able to access the game once the maintenance commences. The maintenance will prepare the game's servers for this month's update. Once the maintenance concludes, players will be able to access the game and download the update from within the game or directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

New State Mobile v0.9.26 update downtime

As per Krafton, New State Mobile will be down for maintenance from 06:30 AM to 11:30 AM IST on March 17, 2022, as the v0.9.26 update comes into place. However, maintenance might take more time than mentioned if something goes wrong. In any condition, Krafton will inform players regarding the situation through its social media platform. Once the game is accessible again, players will be able to download the update.

The New State Mobile March update will come with frame optimisation improvements for both Android and iOS devices. One of the most popular maps of the game, Erangel will avail an update. It will feature a new area called Avanpost. Additionally, the Ferry Pier location on the map will get a new loot area. Vehicle spawn rate is also set to change in the game with the latest update.

How to redeem the Mileage Points in Pubg New State Mobile?

To redeem, a player must collect enough Mileage Points of one specific type. Once the player has collected enough points, they can exchange them for a reward. Players will be informed about the points with the help of an icon that will show up in the mileage gauge bar. However, there are some limitations to the new Mileage Points system implemented in the game and players will have to take care of these points.