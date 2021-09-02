PUBG New State Vs BGMI: Check Out What Are The Major Differences In Both Games

Krafton has taken over the publishing and distribution rights of PUBG: New State from Tencent Games and that is how the company has announced and opened the game for pre-registrations in India. While Pubg: New State will be the latest addition to Pubg: New State vs BGMI differences to Player Unknown Battlegrounds video game, an official release date is not announced yet. However, while pre-registering for the game, fans must be wondering about the difference between BGMI and PUBG: New State. Keep reading the story to know more about PUBG: New State vs BGMI differences.

Pubg: New State vs BGMI: What is the difference?

Availability: While BGMI is an India exclusive battle royale experience, PUBG: New State will be available globally. After the ban of PUBG: Mobile India, fans were eagerly waiting for the return of the game. Since the game was banned due to association with a Chinese company, Krafton bought over the rights from the company and relaunched the game as BGMI in India. Since PUBG: New State is now open for pre-registration, Krafton might announce a launch date soon.

Timeline: In terms of timeline, PUBG New State is a concept based mobile experience based in the year 2051. Naturally, the game will have some futuristic aspects which will be covered in further points. On the other hand, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game based in the present time. PUBG New State gameplay might be improved and refined over the current BGMI gameplay.

Weapons and Vehicles: based in the future, PUBG New State will feature modern weapons and vehicles in the game. While BGMI still features the original weapons and vehicles from PUBG: Mobile India, it has added some weapons in the game as well. One of the teaser trailers about the new game also features drones, hinting at the availability of the gadget in the game. Other than that, PUBG New State features futuristic vehicles in the game. More details might be revealed shortly.

Maps: it only makes sense that the developers will bring new maps with a new game in the franchise.