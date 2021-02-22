R6 Crimson Heist Patch Notes: Check Out New R6 Operators, Weapons And Other Changes

Quick links:
Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular shooting games out there. This game has gained massive popularity by becoming one of the constant games at e-sports competitions. R6 is known for its multiplayer modes and is now bringing a whole new update, called Crimson Heist for the players to try out. This new Crimson Heist update brings New R6 Operators, Crimson Heist Seasonal Skin, and a lot more. Many want to check out the R6 Crimson Heist Patch Notes.
Rainbow Six Siege is working a lot on Year 6 of the game to provide a better gaming experience to the players. They are doing this by fixing the issues that are already in the game and providing new content for the players to check out. Learn the changes in R6 Crimson Heist Patch Notes Below:
Flores is a 2-Speed, 2-Armor assaulting administrator added to R6 during Crimson Heist. He can be furnished with either the full-auto AR33 for near medium-range or the self-loader SR-25 - to take out aggressors from a distance. Flores can likewise be outfitted with either a claymore or stagger explosives.
Flores' extraordinary ability is known as the RCE - Ratero Charge. This immensely prepared drone is a protector's worst foe. Not exclusively would it be able to move anyplace an ordinary drone can, yet it is likewise outfitted with a lethal unstable payload. This makes it an incredible asset when managing protective devices or dug-in protectors.
