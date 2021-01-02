Raiders Theme Team: Here Are Some Top Players Like Rod Woodson, Sam Millis

Madden 21 has been one of the most popular games released by EA Sports. They have been releasing their Madden 21 theme teams and the players are certainly curious about it. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about Madden 21 theme teams.

Madden 21 Raiders theme team

The players have recently been asking about the Raiders theme team recently. The overall rating of the Raiders theme team is 92. Their best theme team has an offensive rating of 90 while its defence has a reputable rating of 94. With some of the top-rated players like Ronnie Lott, Sam Mills, Rod Woodson and more in their defence tea, it can also be termed as one of the best theme teams for defence in this game. Apart from this, we have also listed a video about the best Raiders theme team. All information has been taken form MUThead official website.

Overall: 92

Offence: 90

Kolton Miller:83

Matt Stinchcomb: 92

Brandon Parker: 70

Richie Incognito: 90

Rodney Hudson: 86

Jordan Devey: 98

Gabe Jackson: 77

Eric Kush: 71

Trent Brown: 84

David Sharpe: 66

Darren Waller: 93

Jared Cook: 90

Jason Witten: 84

Randy Moss: 96

Amari Cooper: 92

Andre Johnson: 93

Josh Jacobs: 93

Barry Sanders: 93

Maurice Jones-Drew: 92

Rich Gannon: 96

Daunte Culpepper: 93

Alec Ingold: 82

Cordarrelle Patterson: 93

Defence: 94

Ronnie Lott: 94

Reggie Nelson: 92

Ted Hendricks: 95

Nick Kwiatkoski: 93

Sam Mills: 96

Cory Littleton: 84

Nicholas Morrow: 82

Ukeme Eligwe: 65

Khalil Mack: 93

Malcolm Smith: 89

Taylor Mays: 92

Jonathan Abram: 88

Rod Woodson: 97

Nnamdi Asomugha: 92

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: 93

Richard Seymour: 91

Clelin Ferrell: 90

Warren Sapp: 94

Jonathan Hankins: 81

Maurice Hurst: 75

More about Madden 21

Top Madden 21 player ratings

Aaron Donald DE 99

Christian McCaffrey RB 99

Michael Thomas WR 99

Patrick Mahomes QB 99

Stephon Gilmore CB 99

Bobby Wagner MLB 98

DeAndre Hopkins WR 98

George Kittle TE 98

J.J. Watt DE 98

Zack Martin G 98

Madden 21 New update patch notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Remedied an issue where Solo Battles losses were not tracking properly.

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

