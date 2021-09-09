Rainbow 6 Siege Patch Notes Released: Check All Minor Changes & Bug Fixes Made To Game

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Siz Seige has become one of the most popular online tactical shooter video games available out there. The makers have recently released their new Rainbow Six Siege season 3 and the gamers are certainly loving it. This is mostly because of the constant updates that have been released by Ubisoft for their game.

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3 Crystal Guard patch notes

Rainbow 6 Siege patch notes

❗ MMR Update ❗



The following changes to MMR are now live:

⬆ MMR Squad restriction reverted to 1000

🕚 MMR Rollback updated to only reflect recent matches

🥇 Players keep MMR when they win against a cheater



All the patch notes have been taken from Rainbow Six Siege's official website.

Ranked and Unranked Earning Increased

Increased XP and Renown gain in Ranked and Unranked by 15% to match other PVP playlists.

Modified M762 recoil so it's slightly easier to control.

Horizontal spread to the left has been reduced.

Modified AK-12 recoil so it's slightly easier to control.

Horizontal spread to the right has been reduced.

Decreased the duration of the flash effect based on the player's orientation.

Affects Stun grenades, Ying's Candela and Blitz's G52-Tactical Shield.

FIXED – Windows cursor remains stuck on screen, blocking camera movement.

FIXED – Reinforcing a partially damaged hatch does not destroy the original wooden surface.

FIXED – Battle Pass reward system is not functional for all game modes and completing match results in an infinite error message.

FIXED – Revive animation isn't cancelled when players fall through a hatch while reviving a teammate.

FIXED – Operator first-person view shifts downwards when players lean right while rappelling.

FIXED – Defenders can exit onto Skyscraper scaffolding without being detected.

FIXED – Players don't receive a Kill score if they are eliminated after they DBNO an opponent and a teammate finish the opponent.

FIXED – Death Replay camera is offset if the player is eliminated by an electrified wall.

FIXED – Health bars of spotted opponents are visible in HUD.

FIXED – Multiple UI and graphics issues.

FIXED – Various Match Replay issues.

FIXED – Various localization issues.

FIXED – Various voice chat and VFX issues.

FIXED – Various customization and Shop issues.

FIXED – The surrender vote remains active when the round ends before the vote expires.

FIXED – Player usernames are sometimes replaced with random numbers and letters representing the profile ID of a linked account.

FIXED – Operator icons and player usernames shake when players move around.

FIXED – Tactical map was not updated after the release of the reworked Bank map.

FIXED – UI elements present during EOR replay do not respond correctly after the player modifies the HUD Display Area.

FIXED – MMR Rollback popups appear after players complete a match, not when they log into the game.

FIXED – Online ID on PS5 is split into Simplified Chinese.

FIXED – A PC player has the communication disabled for all Stadia users if the PC user activates the Crossplay Communication option only after entering the session.

