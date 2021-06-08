Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date Set On June 12 At Ubisoft Forward In E3

Ubisoft has scheduled the Rainbow Six Extraction launch event on June 12, 9 PM CST. In the ongoing global gaming showcase E3, Ubisoft is set to make an appearance with their event called Ubisoft Forward. Formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, the game would now be called Rainbow Six Extraction. Read along to know more details.

Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date

The Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date is set on June 12, when Ubisoft would make an appearance in the global gaming show E3. Some of the readers are wondering about the name of this game. To clear it out, the game was initially announced as Rainbow Six Quarantine back in 2019. Since then, there have been reports which claimed that the game was renamed Rainbox Six Parasite. However, Ubisoft has confirmed that the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege spin-off is called Rainbow Six Extraction.

"You'll have plenty of different challenges to overcome, but will always have one goal in mind: Making sure no one gets left behind. It will be up to your and your squad to decide when to push forward, or when to extract. As you will soon discover, Extraction is truly the name of the game." – says the creative director Patrick Methe in a title reveals video released by Ubisoft on June 7, 2021.

Join our team in introducing the next chapter in the Rainbow Six franchise, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction.



Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on June 12 at 12pm PT to watch the worldwide reveal⏰ pic.twitter.com/mb2TJVPQNQ — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) June 7, 2021

Rainbow Six Extraction Leaks

Leaks in the month of March and April have already revealed some parts of the gameplay. A one-hour alpha test leak also surfaced some time ago, featuring the operator Ela, who fights with a group of aliens to save her allies. In the video, Ela was seen carrying each ally manually to an extraction point. There are a variety of enemies that were seen in the video as well. That is all there is for Rainbow Six Extraction leaks. One thing to keep in mind is that the Rainbow Six Extraction download would not be available until the official launch of the game.

“Our vision is led by a seasoned team of veterans in Montreal and around the world. Since the announcement, the game has grown a lot and as it evolved, the heart of the experience became clearer. Operators uniting against a common enemy, learning about a parasite, how to overcome and protecting each other every step on the way” – says the lead producer, Antoine Vimal du Monteil.

IMAGE: UBISOFT YOUTUBE