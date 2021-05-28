Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay And Cross Progression Features Testing Is Live Now

Multiplayer games have entered the next level of the competitive sphere. First the players were only allowed to play against or with players from the same platform. Meaning the Xbox One players could play with the one that has an Xbox One. Since the introduction of crossplay, these barriers have now been broken down and the players can enter into a team or a competition against players from all platforms where the game is available. Rainbow Six Seige is one of those games that is looking to make the move to crossplay. Numerous players wish to learn more about Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay.

Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay

Ubisoft has just put crossplay into testing in Rainbow Six Siege and plans to release this feature before the end of the year. The game is right now testing this feature between PC and Cloud Games. The developers are sceptical of joining the console and PC world in a game where precise aiming and split-second decisions are required. The developers of the game hope that through this feature Xbox and PlayStation players should be able to play Rainbow Six Siege together or against each other.

Crossplay between PC and cloud gaming platforms is currently being tested.



Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, June 12th for more information on Rainbow Six Siege’s plans for Crossplay and Crossprogression. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 27, 2021

Rainbow Six Siege Cross Progression

Ubisoft is also planning to introduce a game-changing feature along with crossplay and that is cross-progression. Many players do not change their platforms because all their hard work, items, level-ups cannot be moved from one platform to another. Thanks to cross progression on Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to seamlessly transfer from one platform to another without losing out on any other hard-earned items and cosmetics.

Rainbow Six Siege North Star Patch Notes

ASH

Reduced number of Breach Rounds from 3 to 2.

Increased R4-C vertical recoil. Horizontal spread will be more constant and stronger to the right, and long burst recoil will start on the 8th bullet instead of the 12th.

FINKA

HP is now permanently granted, similar to HP granted by Doc’s Stim Pistol.

MELUSI

When Melusi’s Banshee Sonic Defense is active, the core becomes vulnerable to bullets and melee attacks.

The device now detects enemies’ feet.

ROOK

The deploy and equip interactions for Rook have been merged, so he now drops the Armor Pack and applies his own armor in the same movement.

VALKYRIE

Valkyrie now has primary control over her Black Eye cameras, so she will take control over the cameras if another player is trying to use them at the same time (similar to Zero and Echo).

VIGIL

Increased vertical recoil. Horizontal spread will be more constant and stronger to the the right. Long burst recoil will start on the 6th bullet instead of the 12th.

ZERO

The ARGUS Camera now uses the same resource management system as the Shock Drone. A shot is recharged every 15 seconds. The device has infinite ammunition and only 1 shot can be stacked.

BEARING 9

Horizontal spread is now more constant instead of randomly moving to the left or right, and the next shot is closer to the center.

SMG-12

First shot kick has been reduced and vertical recoil has been reduced. Horizontal spread will be more predictable and constant to the left, and long burst recoil will start on the 12th bullet instead of the 6th.

Tweaks and improvements

GAME BALANCING

Smoke balancing

The propagation system in Smoke’s Remote Gas Grenade has been reworked to prevent the toxic gas from traveling through walls, floors, and ceilings.

A new sound plays when the canister is detonated.

Operators hit by the cloud will receive 15 HP of damage every 0.66 seconds until they leave the area of effect.

Shattered Glass Interactions

Players are now able to use a melee hit to shatter the glass of Mira’s Black Mirror, Maestro’s Evil Eye, and the Bulletproof Camera. Shattered glass is opaque and prevents the devices from being used to spot opponents.

When Mira’s Black Mirror is shattered, vision is denied on both sides. When the canister is destroyed, the device now shatters and explodes instead of falling to the floor.

When Maestro’s Evil Eye is shattered, he has to open the device to see through it.

The Bulletproof Camera is now melee-proof from the front, but a single melee hit will shatter the glass. Area of Effect Rationalization

Area of effect feedback for Kaid’s Rtila Electroclaws and Nomad’s Airjabs has been updated to better represent their behavior.

Area of effect feedback has been added to Ela’s GRZMOT Mines and Jäger’s Active Defenses to help players better understand their range.

PLAYER COMFORT

Defuser Interactions

Auto pick up for the defuser has been removed.

The pickup action is now manual like it is for other devices, but there is no animation and the prompt appears when the player is in range (they don’t need to look at the defuser).

Added key binding for drop interaction. Font Updates

Updated Arabic and Korean fonts to distinguish between title and body text.

Added a distinction between titles and other text for the Thai localization.

Interface Preferences Update

Options to hide the names of teammates and opponents have been added to the Interface preferences in the Options menu. This allows players to have a cleaner interface, especially for the purpose of recording content.

Operator Statistics

The Details & Statistics page in the Operators section has been removed. Players can now view stats through Ubisoft Connect (in the in-game overlay and on the website)

Scoreboard 2.0

The new scoreboard aims to provide more information to newcomers about match format and evolution.

Round history has been added to the scoreboard. New icons represent the status of each round as well as the position of match points and Attacker/Defender role swaps. Banned Operators are also displayed for Ranked and Unranked matches.

Round history will be shown in the scoreboard for all PVP playlists and game modes. It supports matches of any length, including the infinite overtime used in some competitive tournaments.

Match Replay Improvements

Reduced file size of replays.

Changed the way matches are recorded and removed playback snapshots for rewind.

Modified the method used to record the UI during a match to improve the stability of Match Replay.

Added motion interpolation to make the animation smoother and more fluid.

When using F10 on the screen, shortcut keys used for match replays are shown.

Enabled Match Replay for tournaments.

UX improvements for the control bar.

The Match ID and REPLAY BETA label are now visible on the screen that presents the game mode and on the screen that shows the round number.

Support for Observation Tools (Caster HUD).

Support for Scoreboard 2.0.

Player Cards – Observation Tools

Added feedback in player cards to show when an Operator is using Observation Tools. This info will be shown in the Caster HUD. It will also be displayed for eliminated Operators when they spectate one of their teammates. It aims to help players understand their team’s synergy and how they can help one another.

GAME HEALTH

Abandon Penalties Update

Penalties are now 60 minutes, 2 hours, 24 hours, or 48 hours depending on the level of escalation.

Cooldown for Abandon Penalties has increased to 7 days (was previously 48 hours).

Renown Penalties now have the same duration as matchmaking restrictions.

This update only affects Ranked and Unranked.

Bullet Holes Exploit

Line of sight through bullet holes in soft surfaces has been blocked.

Eliminated Operator Icons

The bodies of eliminated Operators have been replaced with transparent icons.

Flash Hider and Compensator Rework

Changed how the compensator works. It will now be more efficient at mitigating left and right recoil.

Flash hider now only affects the ‘up’ speed, making the gun climb slower.

Squad MMR Restriction for Placement Matches

From now on, the Squad MMR restriction will apply to placement matches, even if Squad members have never been ranked.

The Squad MMR restriction is currently 700 MMR.

Map Rotations

This season’s reworked map is Favela.

Ranked/Unranked Playlists: Favela is not featured in the map pools for Ranked or Unranked, so those playlists will remain unchanged.

Newcomer Playlist: Favela replaces Coastline in the Newcomer map pool. The bomb sites are Coin Farm/Storage and Coin Farm/Bunks.

IMAGE: RAINBOW6GAME TWITTER