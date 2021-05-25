Rainbow Six Siege Update: Here Are Also The Operation North Star Patch Notes

Rainbow Six Siege is an online tactical shooter game that has managed to get recognition from all over the globe. The makers have constantly been updating their game inorder to keep the players hooked to it. Rainbow Six Siege makers have now released a new update for their game and the players are curious to know more about it. Read more to know about Rainbow Six Siege and North Star patch notes.

Rainbow Six Siege and North Star Patch Notes

The makers are bringing in a Rainbow Six Siege new operator to their game with the latest update that has been released. The players seem to love this new update and are thus trying to find more information about the same. The game also has new Operation North Star patch notes, which have been one of the biggest updates released. This update will also bring in the star, Mina “Thunderbird” Sky, an Indigenous Nakoda pilot with powerful healing tech. These are some of the main changes brought into the game. Here are also some North Star patch notes that can give you an insight into the game.

The players who have died in the game can control and drive their own drone, including Twitch’s drone. Driving another operator will not be allowed.

Antennas will be shown on regular drones when the owner dies. This is only to help the opponents know if the drone belongs to a dead or alive operator.

Abilities of observation tools and gadgets will be allowed to use.

If you died with regular drones in your inventory, they will spawn at your original spawn location.

An operator ability like Twitch’s Shock Drone won’t spawn after death.

Bulletproof Camera Rework:

The camera will be able to rotate. The camera can shoot an EMP burst to disable Attackers’ electronic gadgets and drones for 8 seconds. The first player in the camera can use the ability to shoot. Unlike operators’ abilities, there is no notion of ownership.

Operator armour will be converted to HP:

3-armour operators will have 125 HP

2-armour operators will have 110 HP

1-armour operators will have 100 HP

Rook’s Armour Plates will grant a buff to permanent HP for the round:

Picking up Armour Plates will buff an operator’s maximum HP by 20 until the end of a round

Any heals will heal up to this new maximum value for the duration of the round

