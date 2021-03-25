Raistar Monthly Income, Free Fire ID, Personal Details And More About The Popular Gamer

Free Fire has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games since PUBG Mobile was banned from the Indian servers. A number of gaming streamers have managed to gain popularity by playing this game and the viewers have been asking questions related to the gamers recently. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about these gamers. Read more about Raistar and his YouTube channel.

Raistar Youtube channel

Raistar is a popular Indian gamer known for his streams playing the popular Battle Royale game, Free Fire. The game started his streaming career in the year 2017 and since then has managed to gather more than 3.74 million subscribers on his Youtube channel. Apart from that, he has also managed to gain a lot of popularity by just uploading a total of 312 videos on his channel. His personal details are not available on the internet which makes the fans even more curious about his real identity. Apart from this players have also been asking about his monthly income. So to help the players out, we have managed to gather some information about it.

Raistar monthly income and worth

Raiser's Youtube channel has a total view count of over 74.11M million views for all the videos that have been uploaded. The gamer managed to get the maximum of his earnings by doing his popular Free Fire live streams where the audience supports him by giving superchats. Sponsors and other ways of income also need to be considered before going over it his net worth. According to celebsnetworthwiki website, Raistar monthly income is somewhere around $4.26K - $ 34.11K. His net worth cannot be estimated thus not a lot of information has been released about the same.

Raistar stats

Apart from this, the users also want to know about Raistar id and Raistar stats. This helps them to know how exactly the gamer has been performing in the various game modes he has been playing. According to a story by celebsnetworthwiki website, the gamer has played a total of 14617 squad matches and has won 2590 matches. This makes his win rate to 17.71%. He also has 49326 kills that takes his kill death ratio to 4.10. Apart from that, we have also managed to get his stats for duo and solo matches right here. Read more about Raistar stats.

Duo

Matches: 4453

Wins: 705

Win Rate: 15.83%

Kills: 14303

Kill Death Ratio: 3.82

Solo

Matches: 3510

Wins: 401

Win Rate: 11.42%

Kills: 10713

Kill Death Ratio: 3.45

Raistar logo and id

Raistar’s face has not yet been revealed and it seems that the gamer wants to keep it that way. Apart from that, Raistar logo has been made up of a grey haired man along with a bandana across his face. The gamer is known for playing Free Fire and is also interested in playing a number of other games. His Free Fire Id is 12022250.

Promo Image Source: Raistar Facebook