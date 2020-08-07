Reckful WOW: Blizzard Pays Tribute To Late Streamer By Adding Him As Rogue Trainer NPC

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein had been regarded as one of the most prominent World of Warcraft streamers who enjoyed a massive following on Twitch. After his sudden demise last month, a number of fans from within the WOW community expressed their grief and gathered inside the virtual Cathedral of Light in Stormwind City to honour the late World of Warcraft streamer. A month later, the game developer is paying tribute to Bernstein with its eighth World of Warcraft expansion.

Blizzard pays tribute to WOW streamer Reckful

Blizzard Entertainment has paid tribute to Reckful by including him in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands as a Rogue trainer NPC (non-playable character).

Blizzard has paid tribute to Reckful by adding him as a Rogue Trainer NPC, located in the Cathedral of Light, in Shadowlands. #Warcrafthttps://t.co/tZLXDq3I4E pic.twitter.com/HdUYN6rE4V — Wowhead (@Wowhead) August 6, 2020

The game is currently in beta, however, fans who have access to the mode will be able to locate the NPC in the Cathedral of Light in the human city of Stormwind. This is the same place where the WOW community held gatherings after his passing. It is learned that Blizzard has permanently added the streamer as an NPC where players can visit and also interact with him.

According to Wowhead, the NPC trainer will use a dialogue "I don’t train Assassination Rogues," referencing his abilities in the game. The dialogue will be in response to the training request from players.

Reckful was among the highest-ranking World of Warcraft players during his time and had remained a highly-rated competitive PvP player throughout several seasons. He was also the very first player who was able to achieve 3000 ratings before winning the Major League Gaming's World of Warcraft tournament almost a decade ago. His contributions within the WoW community also garnered him millions of followers on the streaming platform.

Reckful cause of death

Reckful was found dead in his Austin, Texas, apartment in July 2020. The exact reasons behind his death were not revealed, however, he died by suicide a few hours after proposing his ex-girlfriend Becca via his Twitter handle. She had also released a statement through her social media stating that she only saw his proposal when it was too late.

Image credits: Byron Bernstein | Instagram