Red Dead Redemption 2 Sharpshooter 8: Follow This Guide To Complete Challenge

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a lot of things in store for the players and just like the other assignments and challenges in the game, the players will only be able to go through these challenges in some sort of order. These challenges will also get harder as the player progresses through the game. Continue reading to know all about the sharpshooter 8 challenge in the RDR 2 update.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Sharpshooter 8
Sharpshooter 8 - Disarm 3 enemies without reloading or switching your weapon
In the 8th sharpshooter challenge, the players will have to disarm a total of 3 enemies without reloading the gun or even switching. To do this, just shoot at their hands or arms in which they are holding the weapon and they are going to drop it for sure. Using the dual wield and Dead Eye abilities will provide a better chance of finishing this challenge.
List of Sharpshooter challenges
- Sharpshooter 1 - Kill 3 flying birds
- Sharpshooter 2 - Kill 2 different species of animal in the same Dead Eye use
- Sharpshooter 3 - Kill 5 flying birds while on a moving train
- Sharpshooter 4 - Kill someone at 80 feet away with a tomahawk
- Sharpshooter 5 - Kill 6 animals without switching or reloading your weapon
- Sharpshooter 6 - Kill someone at least 660 feet away with a long scoped rifle
- Sharpshooter 7 - Get 7 headshots in a row
- Sharpshooter 9 - Shoot 3 people's hats off in the same Dead Eye use
- Sharpshooter 10 - Kill 3 flying birds with 3 consecutive long scoped rifle shots
RDR 2 Download Steps
- First, download and open the Rockstar Games Launcher.
- Log in with your Rockstar account data if you already have an account, else create a new one.
- Next, click Red Dead Redemption 2 on the left side of the game library in the launcher.
- Click "Pre-load".
- Finally, you just need to choose an install location which will have enough space for the files. A minimum of 110 GB must be free for the preload.
- Click on "Install".
- Now the Rockstar Launcher downloads the game data and will be playable after the installation.
