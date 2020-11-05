Red Dead Redemption 2 Sharpshooter 8: Follow This Guide To Complete Challenge

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a lot of things in store for the players and just like the other assignments and challenges in the game, the players will only be able to go through these challenges in some sort of order. These challenges will also get harder as the player progresses through the game. Continue reading to know all about the sharpshooter 8 challenge in the RDR 2 update.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Sharpshooter 8

Sharpshooter 8 - Disarm 3 enemies without reloading or switching your weapon

In the 8th sharpshooter challenge, the players will have to disarm a total of 3 enemies without reloading the gun or even switching. To do this, just shoot at their hands or arms in which they are holding the weapon and they are going to drop it for sure. Using the dual wield and Dead Eye abilities will provide a better chance of finishing this challenge.

List of Sharpshooter challenges

Sharpshooter 1 - Kill 3 flying birds

Sharpshooter 2 - Kill 2 different species of animal in the same Dead Eye use

Sharpshooter 3 - Kill 5 flying birds while on a moving train

Sharpshooter 4 - Kill someone at 80 feet away with a tomahawk

Sharpshooter 5 - Kill 6 animals without switching or reloading your weapon

Sharpshooter 6 - Kill someone at least 660 feet away with a long scoped rifle

Sharpshooter 7 - Get 7 headshots in a row

Sharpshooter 9 - Shoot 3 people's hats off in the same Dead Eye use

Sharpshooter 10 - Kill 3 flying birds with 3 consecutive long scoped rifle shots

RDR 2 Download Steps

First, download and open the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Log in with your Rockstar account data if you already have an account, else create a new one.

Next, click Red Dead Redemption 2 on the left side of the game library in the launcher.

Click "Pre-load".

Finally, you just need to choose an install location which will have enough space for the files. A minimum of 110 GB must be free for the preload.

Click on "Install".

Now the Rockstar Launcher downloads the game data and will be playable after the installation.

