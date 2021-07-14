Red Dead Redemption 2 Update To Improve Gaming With NVIDIA DLSS Performance Boost

Rockstar Games has managed to get the entire gaming community excited with the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 Online version. This update was released on July 13 and it is called the Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Blood Money. This new addition to the game will bring in NVIDIA DLSS support to both the variations, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Because of this update, users have constantly been trying to search for more information about this new update. To help out these players, here is all the information we could find about the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 online update.

Red Dead Redemption 2 update out now

The new update that has brought in the new NVIDIA DLSS will be beneficial for all the GeForce gamers. This is because the feature will help these players enjoy the details and features of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

This feature is extremely helpful as the new DLSS will help to close the gap between the graphics horsepower which is essential while playing the game seamlessly. It also uses machine learning to upscale games at a much slower frame rate but the performance changes depending on the model.

Till then, the GeForce RTX players can use DLSS to enjoy some of the heaviest games available out there. Apart from this, there has been no official statements about the new update. Thus keep an eye out for any latest updates on Rockstar Games’ official social media handles.

More about Red Dead Redemption 2

Recently, the makers of Playstation Now managed to make their players extremely happy. This was after they added a total of 7 new games for their subscribers. Red Dead Redemption 2 was amongst one of these games and the gaming community certainly appreciated this move made by the makers.

Red Dead is also a great release that has been developed by Rockstar Games. The game is set in 1899 and is based on a fictional story created by the developers. The game is known for its realistic graphics and is totally a must-play game for any console user.