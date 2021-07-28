Red Dead Redemption Guide: List Of All The Wild Feverfew Locations In The Game

Red Dead Online has now received a number of new updates and additions for its players. The makers have also added a number of new plants in the game that can be used for a number of various uses. The players have recently been trying to search more about the new Farm Wild Feverfew for a long time now. This is because they want to use this plant to earn some money by selling them to the merchants. So to help them here is all the information on the internet about the new Wild Feverfew Locations in Red Dead Online and the offline version of the game. Read more about the new Red Dead online update.

Red Dead Online Wild Feverfew Locations

The players have recently been trying to find the wild Feverfew location in the game. To get these plants, the players will first need to reach the New Austin area. The players will be able to spot the short white flowers on green leaf beds that are located on the southwest side of Thieves' Landing. The players will also be found at locations like Hennigan's Stead and in the surrounding area of Armadillo. Keep in mind that these plants are extremely rare and thus cannot be found at any other locations in the game. Apart from this, here is also a list of rewards that can be claimed after collecting a large number of these plants in the game.

6 Wild Feverfew can help the players finish the Survivalist Challenge Rank 1.

2 additional Wild Feverfew can be used to complete Survivalist Challenge Rank 10.

3 Wild Feverfew are necessary to finish one of the Stranger side-missions: "Flowers for a Lady".

More about Red Dead Online

The makers are currently working on releasing the new NVIDIA DLSS to the game and it will be beneficial for all GeForce gamers. This will help the players to enjoy the details and features of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online seamlessly. The new tool will help by reducing the graphics horsepower and improving the performance while playing the game. Apart from this, there has been no official statements about the new update. Thus keep an eye out for any latest updates on Rockstar Games’ official social media handles.