Resident Evil 7 Ending Guide: Save Ethan's Wife, Mia Or Zeo In The Game

Resident Evil Village has been released and it is a direct continuation of the previous installment of the gaming franchise. Thus the players are currently trying to know more about the Resident Evil 7 ending. To help them, here is all the information available about the Resident Evil 7 true ending right here. Read more

Resident Evil 7 Ending

The players have recently been trying to find information about the Resident Evil 7 ending. The game has a total of two different endings. In the end, the players are left with an option to use the dose that cures the virus on either Ethan’s wife, Mia or Zoe. Resident Evil 7 true ending only gets triggered if the serum is given to Mia. If you do not give the serum to Mia, Resident Evil 7 Zoe ending will be triggered which will not be useful to you. The next game does have Mia in it, so keeping her alive in this game is also an important task. Apart from this, here is a video taken from Youtube that can show you how to trigger both of these endings. At the end, it is up to the players to save the lives of either their wife or companion who helped them get through the game. To help out the players, here is also the total amount of time required to finish this game. Read this to know more about Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil 7 Time to beat

The game has been launched on a number of different gaming platforms and thus getting the exact time to finish the game is certainly difficult. But on an average, the players can spend about 8h 55m on completing just the main story of the game. Resident Evil 7 time to beat complete will be somewhere around 18h 09m and this can be increased according to the player’s gameplay. It is also mentioned that the game can take upto 46h 17m of your time to complete all the missions and get each and every trophy in the game. Thus Resident Evil 7 time to beat completely depends on how the player wishes to finish the game. If they want a smaller Resident Evil 7 time to beat, then completing just the main story might be the option that they are looking for. But for hardcore gamers, keep aside 46h 17m to finish this game completely.

IMAGE: RESIDNET EVIL TWITTER