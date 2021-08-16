Resident Evil Herbs: Capcom Releases Bath Bombs To Mark 25th Anniversary Of Franchise

Capcom has managed to expand its base in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise. The video gaming company introduced new updates, releases, merchandise and new content to mark the special occasion in the history of the Resident Evil gaming franchise. Capcom is currently getting a lot of attention for officially announcing their Resident Evil Herbs for the Japanese gaming community. There are actually bath salts but are being sold as the Resident Evil Herbs on Capcom’s official online store. The players have been trying to learn more about this new Resident Evil product. Here is all we know about the new products released as a part of the RE franchise’s 25th anniversary. Read

Resident Evil Herbs released on Capcom's official website

It is not surprising to see Capcom release these bath salts after coming up with a Resident Evil perfume. At this stage, the makers are just trying to make the most out of these special 25th-anniversary products. The price of these Resident Evil Herbs has been priced as 550 yen each (nearly $5). Multiple flavours and variations of these products have been released. After looking at the price of these products, it surely seems like one time buys for all the hardcore Resident Evil fans. Since Capcom's US store was closed last year, the product might only be available in Japan. This is also a great thing because the Japanese community are quite familiar with such day to day products collaborating with their favourite game franchise. Apart from this, Capcom has managed to deliver a successful addition to their RE franchise.

More about Resident Evil

The new Resident Evil Village was recently released and the total size of the game is around 30 Gb. The game focuses on narrating the story of RE’s main character, Ethan Winters. This popular character is brought into a brand new locale that is based on a theme of a village in a fictional Eastern European country. The game’s story starts with Ethan and his wife, Rose, being attacked by a paramilitary team, led by RE popular character, Chris Redfield. This team kills Ethan’s wife, Mia and takes their child Rose as a hostage. This triggers Ethan and to go on a hunt to get back his daughter. The game was released for platforms including Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia and Windows.

