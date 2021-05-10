Resident Evil Village 5 Bells Puzzle: Where Are The 5 Bells In The Resident Evil Village?

The Resident Evil games are already known for having some of the best styles of puzzles, and RE: Village is no exception. Players became instant fans of Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters, but in order to advance further in the game, they must find five bells in their castle. So where are the 5 bells in Resident Evil Village? Continue reading the article to find out.

Resident Evil Village 5 Bells Puzzle

When the players have progressed halfway through the castle section, they will enter a room with a large painting of Dimitrescu on the right wall and a smaller painting of a warrior surrounded by five bells in the centre. There will be another piece of text right there that describes the five bells in this space. Below mentioned is a Resident Evil Village walkthrough to find the bells:

The first bell is located to the left of the central painting. It can also be activated by hitting it with a knife, so there's no need to shoot it. However, if you have enough bullets at this stage, use the gun.

The second bell can be found hanging from the top of the bookshelf, facing the painting in the centre of the room.

There's a hole in the wall behind the painting in the centre of the room. If you look closely, you can see a huge bell swinging by the hole on occasion. All you have to do is time your shot and fire the bell when it appears in your vision.

Take a look at the chandelier that hangs from the ceiling on the second floor. At the top of the chandelier, you can see a bell that you can only fire with your weapon.

This is going to be the 5th and the last bell for this part of the story. To trigger this final bell, climb to the top of the stairwell. Above the Lady Dimitrescu painting is a glass window from which you can see a large bell outside. Break the window with a bullet and then shoot the bell. This will grant you access to the hidden exit from the castle.

IMAGE: Capcom