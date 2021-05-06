Resident Evil Village: Check Out How To Start Preload Of The Much Awaited Game

Resident Evil Village is an upcoming game that is one of the most talked-about topics of the gaming community. The players are extremely excited for the game to be released and thus are trying to find ways to get early access to the game. They have thus been trying to search for questions like how to play Resident Evil Village early. Read more to know about Resident Evil.

How to play Resident Evil early?

The players can now start their Resident Evil Village preload on their gaming consoles like the Xbox and Playstation. Resident Evil Village release date has been set for May 7 and thus the players can start their preloads on gaming consoles. This preload is only available for gaming console users and not PC users. There has been no official statement about the Resident Evil Village preload for PC users. Thus they can directly download the game after it has been released online. The players in North America can begin playing the Resident Evil Village game from Thursday night itself. To preorder the game, you will need to go into the respective game store of your console and purchase it online. This can be the best bet you have at finding an answer to your question including how to play Resident Evil Village early.

The game is supposed to be somewhere around 30 Gb which is less when compared to the popular releases like the Call Of Duty Warzone which is around 100 Gb. The game has received a lot of great reviews from the critics. There are no fan reviews about this game since it had not been released yet. The players can expect to see a couple of glitches in the first version of the game. There is no game that has been utterly perfect upon its release.

The game continues the story of Ethan Winters and the new game has brought this famous character into a new locale. This game is basically set in an eponymous village in a fictional Eastern European country. The game’s story starts when Ethan, his wife and Rose were first attacked by a paramilitary team, led by RE mainstay Chris Redfield. This team kills Ethan’s wife, Mia and takes their child Rose as a hostage. This triggers Ethans who sets out a hunt for his daughter.

IMAGE: RESIDENT EVIL TWITTER