Resident Evil Village DLC Release Date: Here's What Went Down During The Capcom E3 Event

Resident Evil is a pioneer in horror games and has set a huge bar for the other games to follow. Resident Evil Village is the latest installment to this long-standing franchise. The events of Resident Evil Village take place after their previous popular entry, Resident Evil Bio Hazard. In this game, Ethan and Mia have just gotten out of major troubles and find themselves entering the same bubble again. This game has a main storyline along with many side activities. Players wish to learn more about the Resident Evil Village DLC release date.

Resident Evil Village DLC Release Date

During the Capcom showcase event at E3 2021, a lot more light was shed on the future of Resident Evil Village by the developers. Firstly, the fans received news that the much-awaited Resident Evil Multiplayer Deathmatch Mode should be available for the players in July after a brief delay. Fans also received news that a Resident Evil Village DLC is in development at the moment and the development has just started. No official release date was announced for the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC but due to popular demand work on the DLC has begun.

Resident Evil Village Music Box Puzzle

In the game, players will find themselves solving many puzzles and one of them needs the players to solve a Music Box Puzzle. Players will find the Music Box Puzzle in the House of Beneviento. To solve this puzzle, the players need to rearrange the cylinders of the music box until they can hear a recognizable tune. Many players are having a hard time finding the Resident Evil Village Music Box Solution as it involves a lot of trial and error.

Resident Evil Village Music Box Solution

Arranging the cylinders of the music box to get the right tune playing is a difficult job and not every player is up to it. Players come across a music box before this puzzle earlier in the game, if they wound it up then the tune Winter’s Home plays. Players need to get the same tune playing in this music box to solve this puzzle. Players will receive a pair of Tweezers for completing this puzzle in Resident Evil Village. There are scratches on the cylinders of the music box that players need to align to solve this puzzle.

Resident Evil Village Update 1.03

Resident Evil Village was released on the 7th of May and since then it has received a day one patch and other minor updates too. No game is perfect when it is released, and the developers have to release a few patches until they can get the game working at optimum efficiency. The new updates have mostly been bug fixes, no new content has been added yet. Check out the patch notes for Resident Evil Village Update 1.03 below:

Fixed game crashing issues.

Addressed some gameplay-related issues.

Added stability fixes

Added performance improvements.

Other under the hood fixes.

IMAGE: RE_GAMES TWITTER